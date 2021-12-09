A WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin staff member has claimed one of the Department of Education’s highest accolades for her extraordinary work guiding the next generation of farmers.

A former Cunderdin student, Madison Corsini graduated from Year 12 a decade ago and returned two years later to work as a technical officer in the school’s piggery.

Last week, she was awarded the WA School Services staff member of the year award.

Among other achievements, the 27-year-old was responsible for transforming the college piggery into a successful enterprise and training program.

Under her watch, the number of piglets born has increased by 16 per cent, while days to market have been reduced by 11 per cent.

It’s all the more impressive given Mrs Corsini — who grew up on a fifth-generation cropping and sheep farm at Konnongorring, in the Shire of Goomalling — knew nothing about pigs before attending the college.

“I obviously have a huge interest in livestock more than cropping, and that’s why I spent the last seven years in the piggery, turning it into an intensive farrow-to-finish operation,” she said.

“I’ve gone all over Australia and learned a lot about pigs and their reproductive system, trying to get more piglets out of one sow instead of feeding more sows.”

As well as the job satisfying her own intellectual curiosity, Mrs Corsini takes great pleasure in teaching.

“I love to educate the next generation of agricultural workers in the old and new technology of farming,” she said.

“As well as the new role as farm manager, I teach the Year 11 and 12 students and I’ve got a huge interest in teaching them their Cert II and III in Agriculture and Pork Production.”

Mrs Corsini was nominated for the award by WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin principal Matt Dowell, before being named one of four finalists.

Also vying for the award were a youth worker, a student support officer and an occupational therapist.

And though she was “shocked” to win, Mrs Corsini said her greatest achievement was simply doing the job she loved.

“I just enjoy going to work every day to a positive environment and teaching the next generation of agriculture students,” she said.

“Hopefully we can connect them to their next pathway into the industry, whether it’s working life or future studies.”

As assistant farm manager, Mrs Corsini leads the operations of the school’s 10,000-acre commercial farming enterprise.

She manages eight staff and 140 students who work in and study a range of operations including pigs, sheep, cattle, poultry and cropping.

She also established the college’s Farm Skills Day, which sees students work together and compete in various competitions such as sheep shearing, agility tractor driving, and cattle judging.

“I feel this college shaped my future by teaching me to take up every opportunity given, even if you haven’t tried it before,” Mrs Corsini said.