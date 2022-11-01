Harvest has well and truly ramped up across the State’s grain growing regions, with the amount of grain in the bin more than doubling in the past week.

More than 500,000 tonnes of grain have been received across the CBH Group’s receival network, up from just over 200,000 tonnes last week, with most zones doubling, if not tripling, deliveries.

The lion’s share remains from growers in the Geraldton Port Zone, who have poured in 276,350t so far, making up about half of the State’s total.

Growers in Kwinana North are kicking into gear, adding another 88,505t this week to bring the zone’s total to 132,847t. Kwinana South growers have also hit the accelerator, quadrupling last week’s 5,803t haul to 34,049t.

Esperance growers have clocked up 72,520t. Grain remains trickling in the Albany Port Zone, with little over 3000t received so far.

While headers and chaser bins have had little pause in the northern areas, widespread rainfall on the past two Sundays has hit the central and southern zones the hardest.

It is anticipated to delay harvest for some growers.

A CBH Group spokesman acknowledged growers affected by the freak weather were “frustrated and disappointed,” and the co-operative would use the slow start to harvest to further improve their carryover position.

“CBH is using this time to continue outloading and clearing sites, reducing our carry position even further from the approximate 3.3 million tonnes we have across the network,” he said.

“Our sites and frontline teams are prepared and ready to receive grain when growers are able to get back in to the paddock and resume harvesting.”

CBH Group Harvest Stats as of November 1

Albany Zone – 3026 tonnes

Esperance Zone – 72,520 tonnes

Geraldton Zone – 276,350 tonnes

Kwinana North Zone – 132,847 tonnes

Kwinana South Zone – 34,049 tonnes

TOTAL – 518, 792 tonnes