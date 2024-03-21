The Opposition has torn shreds off Federal Labor’s proposed biosecurity levy, with Durack MP Melissa Price claiming farmers will be slugged $50 million annually to cover “risks imposed by their foreign competitors”.

It comes after a package of three Bills was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 28 despite overwhelming opposition from farmers, and after two independent reports rubbished the proposal.

Debate on the Bills started in the Lower House on March 19 as more than 50 industry groups continue to lobby the Albanese Government to scrap its Biosecurity Protection Levy, which will take effect from July if the legislation is passed.

In a withering speech on Wednesday, Ms Price labelled the levy a “completely unfair tax” and vowed to replace it with an importer container levy if the Coalition wins the next election.

“This absurd levy will charge Australian primary producers $50 million per year to pay for the biosecurity costs of importers,” she said.

“Under this legislation, farmers and fishers from my electorate of Durack will be forced to cover the risks imposed by their foreign competitors.”

The levy is part of Labor’s overhauled biosecurity funding model designed to lock in consistent funds to protect Australia’s $90b agriculture sector from pests and diseases.

It would be charged to all primary producers nationwide in agriculture, fisheries and forestry, raising about $50m a year.

Echoing concerns raised by farmers, Ms Price said there was no guarantee money raised would contribute to strengthening biosecurity because the funds would be “dumped into consolidated revenue”.

“Australian producers, who are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, staffing shortages and issues relating to natural disasters, will be burdened with further fees in order to ensure that their competitor’s produce does not present a biosecurity threat,” she said.

“Why should it be the responsibility of grain growers in the Wheatbelt… of my cattle farmers in the Gascoyne, or of the cray fisherman in the Mid West to fund this process?”

Moreton MP Graham Perrett was the only member of the Government to speak in support of the legislation, saying biosecurity was a shared responsibility.

He said the money to be raised annually from the levy only equated to about six per cent of the total $800m cost of Australia’s biosecurity system in 2024-25.

“Forty-four per cent of the cost will be contributed by everyday taxpayers, importers will pay 48 per cent… primary producers will carry six per cent of the load, and Australia Post will pay two per cent,” Mr Perrett said.

“Primary producers benefit from our robust biosecurity controls. It allows them to sell a product at a premium... so, yes, we are asking them to pay an additional 5c for every $100 they produce.”

Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large, who farms at Miling in WA’s Wheatbelt, met with Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt this week to reaffirm the group’s “strong opposition” to the levy.

Camera Icon Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large at his farm in Miling. Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

GPA members also held meetings with cross-bench Senators to urge them to vote against the “fundamentally flawed” legislation.

“Despite repeated requests, we are yet to see any economic modelling on this so called sustainable funding model and biosecurity tax, to provide proper scrutiny and transparency,” Mr Large said.

Australian producers already pay about $500 million annually in levies.

Mr Large said investigating how to better spend those funds would be a better starting point for developing good policy and a “lasting solution”.

National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said the Government had the numbers to pass the legislation through the Lower House, and the best case scenario was for it to be sent to a Senate Committee “for appropriate scrutiny”.

A report handed down in December by the Productivity Commission found the levy was riddled with design faults, while a more recent report by Australian National University’s Tax and Transfer Policy Institute concluded it “does not pass critical scrutiny”.