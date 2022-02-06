Four Wheatbelt schools will be closed tomorrow as a two out of control bushfires rage in the region.

Corrigin District High School, Wickepin Primary School, Babakin Primary School and Kondinin Primary School will not open tomorrow due to bushfire activity and road closures in the area.

The Department of Education issued an alert on Sunday night saying it was not safe for anyone to be on the school sites and parents and children were asked to keep their children at home.

An emergency evacuation centre has been set up in the Pingelly Recreation and Cultural Centre after a temporary centre was set up at the Brookton Pavilion this afternoon.

Shire of Brookton president Katrina Crute said about 40 people registered at the Pavilion before the Pingelly site was opened.

“We met a need, we had people from Corrigin parked up in our town,” she said.

“We had no power, people were pulling up looking for fuel with nowhere to go.

“We got a call to reopen the pavilion for displaced people and so we did.

“We had a permanently wired generator. We opened at 2pm and Pingelly opened after 6pm.”

The bushfire is moving fast in a south westerly direction and it is out of control and unpredictable.

The fire was reported at about 9.20am on February 6 and it started near the intersection of Yarding South Road and Jones Road in Shackleton.

A number of roads have been closed including Brookton Highway, Quairading-Bruce Rock Road from Quairading to Bruce Rock and Bruce-Rock Road to Corrigin Road from Bruce Rock to Corrigin.

For the latest updates visit Emergency WA.