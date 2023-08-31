WA’s best shearers will take to the boards at the Corrigin Agricultural Show for one of the State’s shearing calendar’s biggest events. The annual Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears, to be held on September 9, was founded by Corrigin Agricultural Society committee member Lyn Ling in 2000 as a way to boost numbers at the town’s local show each September. But the event quickly found legs on its own and now attracts up to 40 shearers to the Corrigin Recreation and Events Centre each year. The Dyson Jones-backed competition is renowned as the prestigious qualifier for WA’s Trans Tasman team selection. The event will celebrate its 23rd appearance at the show’s centenary anniversary. Dyson Jones WA wool manager Peter Howie said the Bibra Lake wool company was proud to be associated with the 100th anniversary of the show. “Dyson Jones co-founder Ken Dyson is planning to attend the event to unveil the town’s new mural and also hand out awards at the shearing,” Mr Howie said. Corrigin area manager Rodney Coake said the event had snowballed from its humble beginnings. “It has been very important to the local community,” he said. “When we first started the Corrigin Shears, the whole idea was to enhance and lift the Corrigin Show to keep the gate numbers up — we have really never looked back.’’ WA Competition Shearing Association president Luke Harding said the Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears would draw a good number of open shearers in what would be the third competition of the season. “Last year, top-gun open shearer Damien Boyle won the open with his very clean style,” he said. “We also expecting a big field of agricultural students from several colleges.” The shearing infrastructure at the town’s events centre was built through fundraising and grants, which paved the way for the construction of a removable four-stand floor, but there were a few more important elements required — mainly a suitable sponsor. In April, 2000, Mr Dyson, as the district’s prominent wool broker, agreed to be a main sponsor and the long association as been a great success. Registrations open at 7.30am, with novice heats at 8.30am.