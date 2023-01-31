A major revamp of WA’s historic Fremantle Woolstores has received the final tick of approval, with a big part of what was once the State’s biggest wool-selling facility now destined to become a Coles Supermarket.

The Metro Inner-South Joint Development Assessment Panel this week approved plans for a $14 million development of the Woolstores, after the Fremantle council unanimously backed the plans late last year.

The new three-storey iteration — led by property developers Hesperia after the company acquired the site last year — will feature a childcare centre, liquor store and offices at the southeast corner of the site, facing both Queen and Cantonment streets.

Once the home of the Elders Woolstore, the building was originally built in 1927, with stages added after World War II.

The heritage-listed building stretches between Cantonment Street and Elder Place in Fremantle’s East End and is mainly used as a billboard for upcoming events and for teenagers to skateboard around.

Coles closed its doors at the site in October 2021 ahead of the shopping centre building’s demolition early last year.

The site — which is just across from Fremantle train station — first had development approval for a hotel and retail tenancies, after going through the process in 2020.

It had also been touted as a home for a new Fremantle Police Complex, but the State Government instead settled on the Stan Reilly site on South Terrace for a purpose-built policing hub.

The current supermarket proposal is only stage one of the greater redevelopment of the site with plans for stage two — a $65m apartment and commercial application in the middle portion of the site — lodged with the State Development Assessment Unit.

The port city’s CBD went months without any supermarket for locals and tourists until IGA opened in the FOMO precinct last May.

Neither Woolworths nor Aldi have a presence in the CBD.

According to the application, Coles and other retail tenancies will occupy the ground floor, with a childcare centre above.

The first and second floors will have 147 car parking bays and 17 motorbike bays, and office tenancies on both levels.