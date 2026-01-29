Two years after the Federal Government announced its policy to ban the export of live sheep by sea, programs are now coming to fruition for transition support backed by a $139 million package.

Part of that investment includes the $2.2m Beyond The Shed program, an initiative designed to provide skills and pathways for expanded year-round employment for WA’s shearing contractors and their teams,

As reported in Countryman’s January 15 edition, the new program was designed and delivered by the WA Shearing Industry Association to assist shearing contractors to diversify their business.

The Beyond The Shed program, administered by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, was officially launched at WASIA’s general meeting on January 17.

At the meeting, WASIA executive officer and Beyond The Shed program director Valerie Pretzel said the aim of the initiative was to strengthen the livelihoods of shearing contractors and their staff and support regional communities.

“The program, which runs until May 2028, is open to contracting businesses that are a WASIA member, but non-members can join upon their registration,” she said.

“We have quarterly intake rounds, with a maximum of 14 contractor businesses accepted per round.

With the impending live sheep export ban date set for May 1, 2028, concerns about the economic impact on regional communities and the viability of the shearing industry have mounted because of WA’s plummeting sheep flock.

WA’s lower sheep number equation added to the shearing industry’s historically off-season work gaps that make business cashflow and employee retention difficult.

Ms Pretzel said to halt the severity of the industry’s imbalance, the initiative aimed at business development and support for shearing contractors and training coordination for their workers.

“The initiative’s drive would be to connect contractors, farmers, regional businesses and the local workforce in proactive communications to achieve best employment outcomes,” she said.

“We will be helping shearing contractor work forces get ready for training, letting them know what courses are available.

“This will assist them to improve their skills and employment opportunities.”

Ms Pretzel pleaded for contractors to get on board with the benefit of training leading to staff retention, and the opportunities of developing new skills honed on confidence, competence, and safety.

“Round two of this program begins at the end of March and we have room for between 10 and 12 contractors,” she said.

“Our objective is to understand how the WA training system works and bring that to the contractors.”

“Contractors who participate will also receive financial counselling with our partners Rural West.”

Beyond The Shed training coordinator Tiffany Davey said there were Central and South Regional TAFE courses available for shearing staff to consider.

“I am available to help with all the paperwork,” she said.

WASIA president and Beyond The Shed mentor and contractor Darren Spencer said a training program for shearing team groups would also provide a positive team building directive.

Beyond the Shed marketing partner Holly Ludeman said she would add to the initiative’s exposure through a social media campaign with an aim to develop solutions.

Camera Icon The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Digby Stretch. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

The Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Digby Stretch said he welcomed the initiative.

“I just watched the farm near me have 3000 acres of pine trees planted manually by backpacker crews from the coast, they could have been local workers,” he said.

“We have times when we need people for four or five days to do farm work — if there skilled up and not afraid of doing the hard work, we would support employment from contractors staff members.”

To find out more, visit wasia.com.au/beyond-the-shed.