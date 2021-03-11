A new virtual campaign to promote wool will be launched next Thursday with three experts backing the Trust in Australian Wool theme.

Camera Icon WoolProducers president Ed Storey Credit: Supplied

WoolProducers Australia president Ed Storey, chief executive Jo Hall and Animal Health Australia’s Kathleen Plowman will introduce the online campaign at 7pm eastern standard time on March 18. Mr Storey said with increasing demand from supply chains and customers and for increased transparency relating to provenance and production of products such as wool, it was now time to share the story of Australian wool.

There has been an emergence of closed supply chains and third party certification schemes to meet consumer demands,” he said.

“While (closed supply chains and third-party certification) have their place, most requirements are already being fulfilled by growers on a business-as-usual basis — the challenge is getting this message to our customers,” he said.

Also taking part will be Charles Stuart University professor Bruce Allworth, Livestock Logic’s Andrew Whale and Australian Wool Exchange’s Paul Swan.

The topics will cover themes on the Sheep Sustainability Framework, a sheep veterinarian’s perspective on sheep welfare standards and guidelines, biosecurity and disease control and grower level innovation, adoption and extension programs.

Dr Swan will provide an overview of Australian wool handling and assurance systems.

To find out more visit bit.ly/3pL7Ka.