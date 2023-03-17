New Zealand shearer Tom Reed took out the 50th Wagin Woolorama Open shearing title, a dream he had since making a start in show shearing at the 2009 event.

In what was an exciting finish to the Fletcher International sponsored clean-shear and wool handling event, Mr Reed scored 40.45 points to claim top-gun honours with Damien Boyle, of Broomehill, the runner-up in the open that brought strong contention from six competitors.

Camera Icon New Zealand shearer Tom Reed won his first open title at the 50th Wagin Woolorama, where he first began his show career in 2009. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Reed said shearing meant everything to him and he was thrilled that his name would finally be added to the open perpetual trophy cup.

“The first shearing show I every competed in was at Wagin in 2009,” he said.

“I have been shearing since I was 16, it’s my life and love it — I love wool and the woolshed vibe.”

Reed, who grew up in York and learned to shear at a young age with Brett King as a mentor, now lives on the east coast of New Zealand.

“We shear crossbreds which can be shorn much faster than Merinos,” he said.

“My goal is to compete against the big guns in New Zealand, which is a step-up.”

He contributed his open win to shearing fast and clean.

“I shear 12 months of the year, so my fitness level is quite up there,” Reed said.

Camera Icon Broomehill shearter Damien Boyle finished runner-up in the open. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Overall, the Woolorama shearing competition attracted 60 shearers and 36 woolhandlers, up about 44 entries.

There was a big field of 18 novice shearers and this was won by Zara Squires, 17, of Quairading.

Camera Icon Calingiri shearer George Burt won the under 21 shearing competition. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Other shearing competitions included the under 21 with George Burt, of Calingiri, taking the win, while his brother Murray, cleaned up in the intermediate shearing final.

The senior shearing competition had Danielle Mauger pitted against five male rivals, but Mauger was just too good and she easily sweeped the final to take the win.

Camera Icon Boyup Brook shearter Danielle Mauger, centre, won the Wagin Woolorama senior shearing competition against Tony Sandwell (second), Kim Turvey (third), Robbie Stewart (fourth), Jason Moorehead (fifth) and Paul Baker (sixth). Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mauger, described as a dynamite of power on the shearing floorboards, competed at the National Shearing Competition in Dubbo on November 30 and won her first national intermediate title.

Camera Icon Boyup Brook shearer Danielle Mauger shore clean and fast to win the senior title against her male rivals. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Shearing commentator Kevin Gellatly said she was “unstoppable — a great inspiration to other shearers and was attracting other young girls to have a go”.

“She will be a mighty force when she competes in open competition.

In the open woolhandling competition, the very experienced Aroha Garvin of York, edged out Arahia Tuuhangai, to take the win.

Mr Gellatly said the woolhandling was “outstanding — the ability of the experience woolhandlers gave plenty of inspiration to the novice competitors, who looked on in awe”.

SHEARING AND WOOLHANDLING RESULTS

Novice wool

1st: Caiden Cox

2nd: Arabelia Gass

3rd: Jessie Read

Senior wool

1st: Kordae Timu

2nd: Tameka Baker

3rd: Jemme McDonald

Open wool

1st: Aroha Garvin

2nd: Arahia Tuuhangai

3rd: Jess Harding

Novice shearing

1st: Zara Squires

2nd: Etan Sandwell

3rd: Caiden Cox

Under 21 shearing

1st: George Burt

2nd: Tom Evci

3rd: Hohepa Watane

Intermediate shearing

1st: Murray Burt

’2nd: Brock Morgan

3rd: Wayne Banks

Senior shearing

1st: Danielle Mauger

2nd: Tony Sandwell

3rd: Kim Turvey

Open shearing

1st: Tom Reed

2nd: Damien Boyle

3rd: Mark Buscumb