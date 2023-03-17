Wagin Woolorama: New Zealand shearer Tom Reed claims open victory in tight contest
New Zealand shearer Tom Reed took out the 50th Wagin Woolorama Open shearing title, a dream he had since making a start in show shearing at the 2009 event.
In what was an exciting finish to the Fletcher International sponsored clean-shear and wool handling event, Mr Reed scored 40.45 points to claim top-gun honours with Damien Boyle, of Broomehill, the runner-up in the open that brought strong contention from six competitors.
Reed said shearing meant everything to him and he was thrilled that his name would finally be added to the open perpetual trophy cup.
“The first shearing show I every competed in was at Wagin in 2009,” he said.
“I have been shearing since I was 16, it’s my life and love it — I love wool and the woolshed vibe.”
Reed, who grew up in York and learned to shear at a young age with Brett King as a mentor, now lives on the east coast of New Zealand.
“We shear crossbreds which can be shorn much faster than Merinos,” he said.
“My goal is to compete against the big guns in New Zealand, which is a step-up.”
He contributed his open win to shearing fast and clean.
“I shear 12 months of the year, so my fitness level is quite up there,” Reed said.
Overall, the Woolorama shearing competition attracted 60 shearers and 36 woolhandlers, up about 44 entries.
There was a big field of 18 novice shearers and this was won by Zara Squires, 17, of Quairading.
Other shearing competitions included the under 21 with George Burt, of Calingiri, taking the win, while his brother Murray, cleaned up in the intermediate shearing final.
The senior shearing competition had Danielle Mauger pitted against five male rivals, but Mauger was just too good and she easily sweeped the final to take the win.
Mauger, described as a dynamite of power on the shearing floorboards, competed at the National Shearing Competition in Dubbo on November 30 and won her first national intermediate title.
Shearing commentator Kevin Gellatly said she was “unstoppable — a great inspiration to other shearers and was attracting other young girls to have a go”.
“She will be a mighty force when she competes in open competition.
In the open woolhandling competition, the very experienced Aroha Garvin of York, edged out Arahia Tuuhangai, to take the win.
Mr Gellatly said the woolhandling was “outstanding — the ability of the experience woolhandlers gave plenty of inspiration to the novice competitors, who looked on in awe”.
SHEARING AND WOOLHANDLING RESULTS
Novice wool
1st: Caiden Cox
2nd: Arabelia Gass
3rd: Jessie Read
Senior wool
1st: Kordae Timu
2nd: Tameka Baker
3rd: Jemme McDonald
Open wool
1st: Aroha Garvin
2nd: Arahia Tuuhangai
3rd: Jess Harding
Novice shearing
1st: Zara Squires
2nd: Etan Sandwell
3rd: Caiden Cox
Under 21 shearing
1st: George Burt
2nd: Tom Evci
3rd: Hohepa Watane
Intermediate shearing
1st: Murray Burt
’2nd: Brock Morgan
3rd: Wayne Banks
Senior shearing
1st: Danielle Mauger
2nd: Tony Sandwell
3rd: Kim Turvey
Open shearing
1st: Tom Reed
2nd: Damien Boyle
3rd: Mark Buscumb
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails