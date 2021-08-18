Search
Countryman team take out photo category at Rural Media Awards

WA Rural Media Award winners in attendance included Mark Bennett (Outstanding Committment to WA Rural Media and Best Feature - Broadcast), Main Roads WA heavy vehicle compliance manager Mike Buba (Best Communications Campaign), Marta Pascual Juanola (Best News Coverage), Tom Zaunmayr (Best Headline), Shannon Verhagen (Best Photograph), and James Liveris (Best New Entrant). Picture: Matt Lim

Leonora's Rene Reddingius Sr has had to rely on hay to keep his horses, which he uses for youth engagement programs in the Goldfields community. Picture: The West Australian

Alison Seabrook, 2, Liam Seabrook, 2, and Evelyn Seabrook, 1, in their family farm at York. Picture: Countryman

Pastoralists and Graziers Association vice president and Kojonup farmer Digby Stretch in the shearing shed with an armful of crutchings. Picture: Pic: Shannon Verhagen, Shannon Verhagen

WAToday journalist Peter de Kruijff and The West Australian photographer Kelsey Reid. Picture: Matt Lim

Keara Wood and Lavinia Wehr. Picture: Matt Lim

Rural Media Association of WA committee member Kendall O’Connor, Seven West Media north west newspapers editor Tom Zaunmayr, Spirit Radio network breakfast announcer Angie Ayers. Picture: Matt Lim

