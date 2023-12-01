From stunning sunsets, mountain ranges, and stormy skies to crops going through the header, the Countryman team has been inundated with photographs of WA’s grain harvest since putting the call out earlier this month.
We bring you a selection of pictures from across the State.
Harvest is all but finished in WA, but the photographs continue to roll into the Countryman inbox.
We have loved seeing our readers’ photographs from across WA.
You can send your favourite pictures to countryman@wanews.com.au (and don’t forget to say where you captured the picture).
The Countryman team wishes all our readers a safe and fruitful harvest this year.
Terry Bairstow, 81, harvesting and loading his own truck at Dumbleyung before taking it through to Bunbury Port. Picture: Jodie Jenkin/Jodie Jenkin
A five-star harvest dinner at Cordering. Picture: Graeme Peirce/Graeme Peirce
Harvest at Calingiri. Picture: Bronte King/Bronte King
Steaming along at Kalannie. Picture: Sophie Chassier/Sophie Chassier
Harvest at Adamsvale, at Corrigin. Picture: Peri Lament/Peri Lament
A grain dryer assembled in Hopetoun by Southern Engineering and Agriculture is delivered to Dalyup near Esperance. Picture: Tim Montague/Tim Montague