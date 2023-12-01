From stunning sunsets, mountain ranges, and stormy skies to crops going through the header, the Countryman team has been inundated with photographs of WA’s grain harvest since putting the call out earlier this month.

We bring you a selection of pictures from across the State.

Harvest is all but finished in WA, but the photographs continue to roll into the Countryman inbox.

We have loved seeing our readers’ photographs from across WA.

You can send your favourite pictures to countryman@wanews.com.au (and don’t forget to say where you captured the picture).

The Countryman team wishes all our readers a safe and fruitful harvest this year.