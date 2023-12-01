Search
thewest.com.au

Countryman

Camera IconIt’s that time of year — when the Countryman team put the call out for the best harvest photographs to share, both in the paper and on our social media pages. Pictured: Harvesting barley at South Quairading. Credit: Hannah Richards/Hannah Richards

Some of our favourite harvest photos for 2023-24

CountrymanCountryman

From stunning sunsets, mountain ranges, and stormy skies to crops going through the header, the Countryman team has been inundated with photographs of WA’s grain harvest since putting the call out earlier this month.

We bring you a selection of pictures from across the State.

Harvest is all but finished in WA, but the photographs continue to roll into the Countryman inbox.

We have loved seeing our readers’ photographs from across WA.

You can send your favourite pictures to countryman@wanews.com.au (and don’t forget to say where you captured the picture).

The Countryman team wishes all our readers a safe and fruitful harvest this year.

1/28

Terry Bairstow, 81, harvesting and loading his own truck at Dumbleyung before taking it through to Bunbury Port. Picture: Jodie Jenkin/Jodie Jenkin

2/28

A five-star harvest dinner at Cordering. Picture: Graeme Peirce/Graeme Peirce

3/28

Harvest at Calingiri. Picture: Bronte King/Bronte King

4/28

Steaming along at Kalannie. Picture: Sophie Chassier/Sophie Chassier

5/28

Harvest at Adamsvale, at Corrigin. Picture: Peri Lament/Peri Lament

6/28

A grain dryer assembled in Hopetoun by Southern Engineering and Agriculture is delivered to Dalyup near Esperance. Picture: Tim Montague/Tim Montague

More Galleries

HARVEST SNAPSCamera IconBeauty of harvest on full display

Countryman

NIGHT OF CHAMPIONSCamera IconPremiumIN PICTURES: Faces from around WA at country champs launch

Cameron Newbold

SEE THE PICTURESCamera IconPremiumKununurra’s stunning Kimberley Moon Experience in pictures

Cally Dupe

Happy snapsCamera IconPremiumWA’s biggest sheep show marks 50th in style

Cally Dupe

spring forumCamera IconYoung dairy farmers awarded cert 3 at SW forum

Shannon Verhagen

‘ECOSYSTEM ENGINEERS’Camera IconIN PICTURES: Digging for dung beetles in Donnybrook

Shannon Verhagen

industry updateCamera IconPremiumIN PICTURES: WA Horticulture Update 2021

Shannon Verhagen

afgri openingCamera IconIN PICTURES: Narrogin AFGRI branch opens

Shannon Verhagen

great turnoutCamera IconIN PICS: All smiles at Women in Farming annual seminar

Shannon Verhagen

Newdegate Machinery Field DaysCamera IconFashion shows a hit at Newdegate Machinery Field Days

Shannon Verhagen

Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field DaysCamera IconGALLERY — Dowerin Machinery Field Days awards winners

Cally Dupe

countryman team wins awardsCamera IconCountryman team win photo comp at Rural Media Awards