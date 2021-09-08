Search
GALLERY — Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days awards winners

Most Outstanding Exhibitor: McIntosh & Son Wongan Hills branch manager Aaron Sachse. Picture: Countryman

Best Emerging Technology - Online Ag Farm Machinery Auctions representative James Young. Picture: Countryman

Merre Granola founder Estelle Madaffari won the award for Best Regional Startups Exhibit. Picture: Picture: Shannon Verhagen

Best New Invention: Misty Hills employee Russell Meaton with his sheep crate. Picture: Countryman

Eagle Eye Engineering owner Daniel Watkins with Eagle Eye Engineering research and development manager Scott Morrell (right) and Hannah Morrell (left) and the new Calibre Spraying unit. Picture: Countryman

Best Leisure and Outdor Exhibit: Illegal Tender Rum Co owner Codie Palmer and category sponsor Bunnings clients relations manager Ally Sheilds. Picture: Countryman

