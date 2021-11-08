IN PICTURES: Narrogin AFGRI branch opens

Woodanilling farmers Tim Bolt, Warren Uren and Tony Bolt.
Scott Thompson, of Beverley, with Tim and Dougal Haslan, of Popyanning. Picture: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Shannon Verhagen
AFGRI parts manager Michael Aggett received an award for five years of service from Narrogin branch manager Matt Podgorny.
Brayden Potts, of Narrogin, and John Deere Australia territory customer support manager Sasha Kurtes.
Woodanilling farmers Tim Bolt, Warren Uren and Tony Bolt.
Josh and Gavin Kirk, of Wagin.
Scott Thompson, of Beverley, with Tim and Dougal Haslan, of Popyanning. Picture: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman/Shannon Verhagen