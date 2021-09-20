Search
thewest.com.au

Countryman

IN PICS: All smiles in Wagin at Women in Farming’s annual seminar

Carole Patterson, of Woodanilling, and Frances O'Callaghan, of Arthur River.

Countryman
1/18

Carole Patterson, of Woodanilling, and Women in Farming Wagin branch president Jenny West, with the flowers Mrs Patterson put together for the event. Picture: Pictures: Shannon Verhagen

2/18

RSM Albany director Jo Gilbert and Safefarms chair Tracey Utley.

3/18

Safefarms board director Jeanette DeLandgrafft and BJS Insurance Brokers area manager Fiona Kirk.

4/18

Christine Martin, of Williams, and Soils West director associate professor Fran Hoyle.

5/18

Carole Patterson, of Woodanilling, and Women in Farming Wagin branch president Jenny West, with the flowers Mrs Patterson put together for the event. Picture: Pictures: Shannon Verhagen

6/18

Wendy Abbott, of Wagin, Kate Becker, of Wagin, and Great Southern Grammar head of middle boarding Tara Ball.

More Galleries

great turnoutCamera IconIN PICS: All smiles at Women in Farming annual seminar

Shannon Verhagen

Newdegate Machinery Field DaysCamera IconFashion shows a hit at Newdegate Machinery Field Days

Shannon Verhagen

Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field DaysCamera IconGALLERY — Dowerin Machinery Field Days awards winners

Cally Dupe

countryman team wins awardsCamera IconCountryman team win photo comp at Rural Media Awards

huge turnoutCamera IconWomen in ag gather in Wickepin for Facey Group event

best bogsCamera IconThat’s a bog - Countryman readers share their best bogs

Swim picsCamera IconPremiumIN PICTURES: Lake Argyle Swim

Stephanie Sinclair

wagin woolorama 2021Camera IconGlitz and glam at Wagin Woolorama fashion shows

Shannon Verhagen

OUT AND ABOUTCamera IconRace day a winner for everyone

Hay Run 2021Camera IconPremiumIN PICTURES: Farmers Across Borders Hay Run 2021

Shannon Verhagen

ag day 2020Camera IconPremiumGALLERY - National Ag Day and the launch of agdots

SOCIALSCamera IconGALLERY: Moojepin Saline Bush Foods Field Day