The third annual Slow Olive Festival to be held at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on May 26 is part of an international slow food movement that is gaining momentum. Since 1986, when Italian gourmet chef and food writer Carlo Petrini started a revolution against fast food with a group of friends, more than 100,000 people in 150 countries have committed to local food and the traditions associated with it. Italy’s “Slow Food” pioneer, who raged war on mass-produced meals, took up a protest against the opening of the first McDonald’s fast food outlet in Italy. He developed a philosophy based on good, clean and fair food: good because it is healthy and tasty; clean because it’s produced with low environmental impact and with animal welfare in mind; fair because it respects the work of those who produce, process and distribute this local food. Petrini said everyone on the planet should have the right and access to good, clean and fair food. He said slow food was necessarily regional — promoting and protecting local produce. “Beginning with regional cooking, we will need to dedicate ourselves to local cultures, local economies and local memories,” he said. His argument is that slow food counteracts fast food and fast life — the disappearance of local food traditions and people’s dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from, how it tastes and how food choices affect the rest of the world. Petrini’s vision of farmers’ markets in every neighbourhood, community vegetable allotments and networks of small local producers could help shape a global re-evaluation of food and farming. He said by inspiring children, change could be achieved — an aim of the slow food movement is to inspire school gardens everywhere in the world so kids can learn the rhythms of the earth. People regularly go out if they are hungry and buy a big hunk of meat, but Petrini said we should be eating less meat and fish but with better quality. Petrini said there was a disproportionately large environmental impact from the way those foods are produced today. It is more than a fact that people can’t go on with the same levels of meat consumption. WA Slow Food chairman Vincenzo Velletri, who will hold a cooking demonstration at the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day at the Slow Olive Festival marquee at 12.30pm, said there were 60 members of his group that met to discuss issues. “Our slow food group is working to change the system so that food doesn’t become a commodity,” he said. Mr Velletri, who runs Swan Valley-based II Paiolo catering and is an olive producer, said: “We need to look after local and traditional food production if we all want to have a better life of surviving on the land”. He will present an understanding of olive oil pairing and degustation of local products paired with three extra virgin olive oils at the Slow Olive Festival marquee. There will also be a showcase of local small olive producers with tastings and extra virgin olive oil and infused olive oil available for sale all day, including last year’s competition winners that produce Sea View Ridge olive oils. This year’s winner of The Slow Olives competition will add an element of excitement to the field day. Last year, the winners were first-time entrants Jerome Kalwij and Jane Doepel, the owners of Lancelin-based Sea View Ridge Olives, who entered a Manzanilla and Nevadillo blend. They also placed second with a pure Koroneiki variety. The couple harvest five varieties from 294 trees that were planted in the early 2000s and market their product at various local farmers’ markets, including Jurien Bay and Hillarys. “Since buying the olive grove in 2022, we have been using more organic procedures,” Ms Doepel said. “Being located near the coast, we have an abundance of seaweed that we can use for fertiliser and mulch — it’s rich in nutrients. “The win was a great surprise and it helped us make more contacts within the industry — now we know we have good oil.” Mr Kalwij said they both enjoyed the physical work of harvesting and educating the public on olive oil in cooking. “We both came from non-olive tree farming backgrounds, but we instinctively are keen to learn,” he said.