Wagin Woolorama 2024 Rural Ambassador Jack Stallard, a stout mental health advocate, is always only a phone call away to cheer up one of his many mates or jumping to action in an emergency.

With agriculture in-grained into his soul, Jack was the perfect candidate for the ambassador role, and he looks forward to greeting visitors with his friendly smile at this year’s show.

“I am passionate about agriculture, I love the challenge that each season brings and the challenges of having to adapt,” he said.

“There are management strategies to achieve for the best outcome while also finding ways to improve our systems and our soils for long-term operational goals and after all that — I just love driving tractors.”

Jack will be one of the first to climb aboard the shiny new machinery exhibits on the main arena at Woolorama.

He will be seen moving around the grounds to catch up with Woolorama visitors in his role as Rural Ambassador and sharing in the theme titled “Let’s Get Together”.

The 28-year-old, who is a member of the Wagin Action Group, represents the next generation of young farmers who are emotionally invested to “care” for others.

He is also a member of the town’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, ready and willing to help in times of emergencies.

Jack was born and raised in Greenbushes, where his parents owned and operated the local pubs.

“I was educated at the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark which introduced me to Woolorama where I was competing in the cattle, sheep and shearing sections as a student,” he said.

“After finishing at school, I worked at an Albany potato farm and also was involved with harvest at our family’s Kojonup farm.”

Jack pursued an apprenticeship in Perth before moving to Wagin in 2017 where he took up a position as an ag mechanic.

Following his ambition to remain in agriculture, he began a job opportunity on a mixed cropping and sheep farm.

After putting in some honest hard work, he is now the operations manager responsible for the maintenance of the machinery and the day-to-day tasks throughout the farm.

“I’ve been involved in Woolorama since moving to town in various roles of setting and packing up, manning the entry gates and now being Rural Ambassador,” he said.

“I am currently lieutenant of the Wagin Fire and Rescue Service brigade and a member of the Wagin Action Group, which fund raises to invest back into the community through different projects.

“I took on the honour of Rural Ambassador to promote positive mental health — I encourage people to pick up their phones and call a mate just to check in to see how they’re going.”

Jack said he gets his mental strength from promoting agriculture — “it’s an industry I’m proud to be in ... it’s very rewarding”.

“Woolorama is the perfect place to promote these values — it’s a good excuse to catch up with your mates and exchange the highs and lows of the previous season,” he said.

“It also showcases the innovations and ideas that keep the industry moving forward into the future.

“During seeding and harvest — it’s good to ring up one of your mates to check up on them.”

Jack said people in his age bracket were getting better with daily pressures by taking a day-off.

“Slowly it’s starting to change, savouring some time to chill out and then get the job done,” he said.