Beyond the Saleyards: focus is still on new-season fare

WA lamb and sheep spot markets were stable last week with most buyers holding their position in the market.

The focus remains heavily on new-season lambs, with forward prices for lambs going out to January available.

Spot lambs remain around 780¢ and forwards increased to 800¢.

On the east coast, lambs were bid strongly at 900¢ and there was strong competition from processors and store lamb buyers.

The wool market eased a bit last week, closing 21¢ lower at 1319¢, with reduced Chinese processor demand due to energy rationing.

Goat prices remain buoyant with bids back above 1000¢ OTH in Victoria. Prices eased as you headed further north.

And in WA prices remained bid at 980¢ with Beaufort River Meats.

Cattle direct-to-end-used bids were flat last week.

Buyers remain under extreme pressure trying to source livestock and continue to operate at negative margins.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 750¢. Japanese Ox: steers 710¢, heifers 705¢. Cows 730¢. Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.