Beyond the Saleyards: pressure goes on the lamb market

WA sheep and lamb direct-to-end user markets started to feel pressure last week, and new-season lambs started to flow more freely into feedlots.

Processors have held firm on their numbers, but bookings are starting to fill up.

However, the market generally remains around 780¢ for spot lambs and forward prices increase out to 800¢ for late December and into January.

Prices on the east coast were also unchanged.

Competition for lambs remains strong with bids at 900¢.

Ongoing wet weather is making it harder for buyers to get livestock, but if that eases then the market could come back into line somewhat and prices could see a bit of a ceiling.

The wool market made some more gains, closing 25¢ higher at 1341¢.

Demand from some of China’s larger buyers is helping to push the market higher in both USD and AUD terms.

Goat prices continued to see growing interest with east coast over-the-hook prices increasing for the second consecutive week.

This time, local butchers have been the ones to increase the bids with hook prices up to 1040¢ in Queensland.

In Victoria, AIMEX remains the strongest bidder at 1050¢.

In WA, prices remain bid at 980¢ with Beaufort River Meats.

Cattle direct-to-end-used bids were quoted unchanged again, while saleyard prices continue to skyrocket.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator reached a new record of 1111¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢, cows 750¢. Jap Ox: steers 710¢, heifers 705¢. Cows 730¢. Bulls 550¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

