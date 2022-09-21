Old-season sheep prices continue to fall, with new-season lambs remaining steady as buyers slowly chew through the backlog of bookings.

Cold storage space both here and in the US is still posing an issue, and the impact is likely to mean fluctuating prices, depending on processor storage ability.

The Federal Department of Agriculture’s review of Middle East live export sheep shipments has clearly outlined there are dates when live export can continue safely, and the current dates when there are bans on live exports will remain.

This is good news for the sheep industry.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator sits at 1039.92¢/kg this week, up close to 25¢/kg over the past four weeks.

Even bigger moves have been seen in the Western Young Cattle Indicator, which is up 91¢/kg to 947.92¢/kg in the same time period.

The strength comes from continuing strong demand for Australian beef.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA market indices: Weaner steers 602¢, weaner heifers 518¢, yearling steers 578¢, yearling heifers 496¢.

SA market indices: Yearling steers: 567¢, yearling heifers: 550¢.

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 770¢, heifers 765¢. Cows: 660¢. Jap Ox: steers 740¢, bulls: 545¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 565¢, Black Angus British X: 545¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

