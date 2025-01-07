WA markets have continued to push higher over the Christmas and New Year period with processors and butchers all paying $7.40 or better for trade lambs.

Hoggets are bid $4.50 and mutton is $3.60.

Genuine mated breeding ewes are bid $100 and offered at $120 for 2-3.5 YO.

Other ewes (unjoined and culls) are bid around $90 and trading at a slight premium to mutton values.

On the east coast, the market was bid $9 earlier this week but has since dropped back $0.20 to $8.80 for crossbred lambs.

Merinos are a $0.30 discount. Heavy mutton is bid $4.80 and light mutton is $4.50.

Freight on lambs works out at about $1.40/kg on lambs so WA markets look to be well-supported at current levels.

Cattle live export markets are unchanged with steers above $3.20/kg.

WANTED - WA FEEDER LAMBS

· XB store lambs: min 34kg $3.20

· Merino lambs: min 28kg $2.60

· Merino lambs: min 36kg $3.00

· Shedder lambs: min 34kg $3.20

For more in depth market commentary, bids and offers call Rob Kelly 0483 929 988.

If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers – download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.