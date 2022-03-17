Sheep and lamb direct consignment prices remain at a premium.

Feedlots are bidding on average 367¢ for XB lambs and 360¢ for Merinos weighing around 40kg.

Processors are bidding on average 827¢ for an 18-28kg lamb carcass, and 605¢ for an 18-24kg mutton carcass.

On the east coast, despite the weather, prices remain relatively stable and at a discount to the prices seen in WA.

In general, lambs are bid around 800¢ and mutton just under 600¢.

Wool markets were higher last week because of a stronger Australian Dollar, and the national EMI closed up slightly at 1413¢/kg.

WA direct consignment cattle prices were relatively stable.

Lighter mixed-breed steers under 350kg were slightly weaker while heavier steers remained stable at 590¢/kg liveweight.

Around the country, processors in Queensland are cancelling shifts as the recent short-term closure of Brisbane Port, caused by the recent floods, has a backlog of product ready to be exported in freezer containers.

Prices over east are still rallying as buyers try to secure supply.

To put it into context, NSW prices are up 25-30¢/kg carcass weight this week.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

● WA market indices: mixed-bred medium-weight steers (300-350kg) 605¢, heifers 575¢. Heavyweight steers (350-400kg) 590¢ and heifers 560¢.

● East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 770¢. Cows 725¢. Jap Ox: steers 750¢, Bulls 540¢.

● Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 635¢, Black Angus British X: 615¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

● NSW feedlots (steers): Feeder steers: 0-2T 570¢, Brahman/ Brahman X Feeder steers 0-2T: 540¢.

To contact buyers and for more price information please login to the Agora Livestock Markets app or online at www.agoralivestock.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.