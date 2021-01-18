Big-gun support helps boost lamb

WA lamb markets were supported last week with V&V Walsh and WAMMCO both increasing the crossbred lamb prices.

Hogget markets were stable, while mutton jumped 40¢ to 580¢/kg. WAMMCO now has the highest public bid.

Feedlot prices for lambs remain stable and well supplied at current numbers.

On the east coast, direct bids have remained around 820¢ for light lambs direct to processors. Hoggets are bid around 650¢.

The reality, though, is that saleyard numbers are currently far stronger.

Last week, Coles was paying $220/head for 22-24kg carcass lambs, or close to 1000¢/kg.

The wool market started the year with the first auctions showing mixed results.

Less than 18 micron wool was up 30¢ in the first auctions, while broader categories were off 5-10¢.

Goat markets across the country have remained flat. Beaufort River Meats is bidding 720¢ for a10-24kg frame and 785¢ for those over 24kg.

On the east coast, milk tooth goats to depots are 430¢ liveweight and slightly lower for goats outside those specs.

Overall, though, depot prices remain generally around 420¢/kg liveweight across the east coast.

Cattle markets have gone higher over the past week. Steers are trading close to 700¢, cows are back above 600¢ and bulls above 510¢.

Not only have processors across the east coast increased their bids, but the weaner sales across the country are seeing close to record prices.

Export prices have remained relatively stable. Northern orders for slaughter cattle held around 385¢. Southern dairy orders were also unchanged.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA feedlots: British feeder steers 420¢ (February delivery).

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 690¢, heifers 685¢. Grass-fed: steers 675¢, heifers 670¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 510¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 455¢, Black Angus British X: 440¢, Wagyu X Angus: 610¢.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls 380¢, bulls 380¢, heifers 360¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 410¢.

NSW restocker orders: Angus heifers (350kg) $1500.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.