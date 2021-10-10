CBH Group’s marketing and trading division is in the run to be named the best exporting business in the country after being named WA Exporter of the Year at a presentation in Perth last week.

The co-operative won the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages category in the WA Export Awards before taking out overall award against 12 other companies.

CBH chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig said the nomination focused on finding new markets for Australian barley after losing the China market in May last year due to trade tensions.

CBH has reinvigorated its barley exports in the 18 months since, sending its first shipment of malt barley to Mexico in January and cementing Saudi Arabia as its biggest barley buyer.

“We’ve faced some challenging circumstances over the last couple of years with volatility in the market and of course, COVID-19 has significantly impacted our operations,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard to develop our ISCC sustainably certified grain accreditation and through this, have been able to capture new market opportunities and position WA as a leader in providing sustainably grown grain.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team at CBH who have worked hard to strengthen new and existing relationships with our customers and seek out these new opportunities.

“Their efforts have allowed us to capture value for WA grain — despite the challenges we’ve faced, to the benefit of the grain growers who are part of our co-operative.”

The annual WA Export Awards aim to recognise the significant contributions of local exporters to the State and national economies, with WA exports worth $187 billion and representing about 51 per cent of the country’s total merchandise exports last year.

CBH was also a finalist in the Sustainability category with a nomination focused on the growth and development of its International Sustainability and Carbon Certification program to meet increasing international demand for sustainably-grown grain.

The co-operative has qualified for the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages category at Austrade’s Australian Export Awards on November 25.

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston presented CBH with the accolades at the annual WA Export Awards at Government House on Wednesday night.

Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said CBH was recognised for the strength and leadership it had shown during a year of challenges, pivoting and expanding its markets, with its sales representing a significant victory in the diversification of WA grain growers’ export markets and the ability to find new global opportunities.