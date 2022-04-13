CBH pledges $150,000 to 45 local groups through its 2022 Grass Roots Community Grants, taking total to $2.35m
CBH Group has unveiled $150,000 to help 45 local organisations build infrastructure and hold events in regional WA through its ninth Grass Roots Community Grants program, taking the nine-year total to $2.35 million.
More than $2.35 million has been allocated to groups during the past nine years, with CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake saying the program was designed to fill funding gaps for grassroots organisations.
She said the funds went towards building better facilities and putting on events in grain growing communities, with the aim of supporting community events and small-scale infrastructure projects in regional WA.
“The grants have funded a variety of small-scale infrastructure projects,” Ms Peake said.
“This includes solar panels, playgrounds, gardens, toy libraries and water tanks ... as well as community events such as agricultural shows, music concerts and science workshops.
“We are extremely pleased to support this round of incredible projects that directly benefit growers and their communities as part of CBH’s Community Investment Fund.”
This year’s recipients include CWAs, Parents and Citizens Associations, sports clubs, RSLs, Community Resource Centres, and progress associations, among others.
Esperance-based Tor Youth Shed received $5000 to buy and install a new fence and gate, a welcome boon for the non-for-profit organisation that provides programs and activities for young adults.
Tor Youth Shed president Conrad Lowe said the infrastructure would increase safety for those visiting the facility.
A total 755 community events and projects across regional WA have benefited since the program was established in 2014, with the next funding round set to open on August 1.
To find out more or apply, visit cbh.com.au/community/grass-roots-community-grants
THIS YEAR’S RECIPIENTS
Aldersyde Agriculture Hall Inc
ArtSouthWA
Badgingarra Playgroup
Burracoppin Football Club Inc
Calingiri Sports Club Inc
Central Midlands Agricultural Society - 111th Moora Show
Cranbrook Primary School P&C
CWA Kalannie
Dalwallinu Junior Cricket Club
Dandaragan Golf Club
Dandaragan Primary School
For A Better Chapman Valley
Geographe French Australian Festivals Inc
Goomalling Community Resource Centre Inc
Harrismith Golf Club
Hyden100 - Hyden Progress Association
Jerramungup Sports Club
Kellerberrin Community Men’s Shed Inc.
Kulin Arts Council Inc
Lake Grace Community Men’s Shed Inc.
Morawa Playgroup
Morawa Sub Centre - St John Ambulance
Mukinbudin Planning & Development
Mullewa District Agricultural Society Inc
Muresk Students Association
Newdegate Community Resource Centre
North Stirling Pallinup Natural Resources Inc
Northampton District Agricultural Society Inc
Nukarni Branch CWA of WA
Nungarin Panthers Netball Club Inc.
Ongerup Bowling Club
Ongerup P&C Association
Quairading Agricultural Society Inc.
RSL Albany Sub Branch
Shire of Mukinbudin
Spalding Horse and Pony club
Spring Back to Beverley 2022
St John WA Corrigin
The Moora Playgroup Incorporated
Tor Youth Shed Incorporated
Townscape Committee
Williams Community Resource Centre
Woodanilling Men’s Shed Incorporated
York Croquet Club
Yuna Primary School Parents and Citizens Association INC
