CBH Group has unveiled $150,000 to help 45 local organisations build infrastructure and hold events in regional WA through its ninth Grass Roots Community Grants program, taking the nine-year total to $2.35 million.

More than $2.35 million has been allocated to groups during the past nine years, with CBH chief external relations officer Brianna Peake saying the program was designed to fill funding gaps for grassroots organisations.

She said the funds went towards building better facilities and putting on events in grain growing communities, with the aim of supporting community events and small-scale infrastructure projects in regional WA.

“The grants have funded a variety of small-scale infrastructure projects,” Ms Peake said.

“This includes solar panels, playgrounds, gardens, toy libraries and water tanks ... as well as community events such as agricultural shows, music concerts and science workshops.

“We are extremely pleased to support this round of incredible projects that directly benefit growers and their communities as part of CBH’s Community Investment Fund.”

This year’s recipients include CWAs, Parents and Citizens Associations, sports clubs, RSLs, Community Resource Centres, and progress associations, among others.

Esperance-based Tor Youth Shed received $5000 to buy and install a new fence and gate, a welcome boon for the non-for-profit organisation that provides programs and activities for young adults.

Tor Youth Shed president Conrad Lowe said the infrastructure would increase safety for those visiting the facility.

A total 755 community events and projects across regional WA have benefited since the program was established in 2014, with the next funding round set to open on August 1.

To find out more or apply, visit cbh.com.au/community/grass-roots-community-grants

THIS YEAR’S RECIPIENTS

Aldersyde Agriculture Hall Inc

ArtSouthWA

Badgingarra Playgroup

Burracoppin Football Club Inc

Calingiri Sports Club Inc

Central Midlands Agricultural Society - 111th Moora Show

Cranbrook Primary School P&C

CWA Kalannie

Dalwallinu Junior Cricket Club

Dandaragan Golf Club

Dandaragan Primary School

For A Better Chapman Valley

Geographe French Australian Festivals Inc

Goomalling Community Resource Centre Inc

Harrismith Golf Club

Hyden100 - Hyden Progress Association

Jerramungup Sports Club

Kellerberrin Community Men’s Shed Inc.

Kulin Arts Council Inc

Lake Grace Community Men’s Shed Inc.

Morawa Playgroup

Morawa Sub Centre - St John Ambulance

Mukinbudin Planning & Development

Mullewa District Agricultural Society Inc

Muresk Students Association

Newdegate Community Resource Centre

North Stirling Pallinup Natural Resources Inc

Northampton District Agricultural Society Inc

Nukarni Branch CWA of WA

Nungarin Panthers Netball Club Inc.

Ongerup Bowling Club

Ongerup P&C Association

Quairading Agricultural Society Inc.

RSL Albany Sub Branch

Shire of Mukinbudin

Spalding Horse and Pony club

Spring Back to Beverley 2022

St John WA Corrigin

The Moora Playgroup Incorporated

Tor Youth Shed Incorporated

Townscape Committee

Williams Community Resource Centre

Woodanilling Men’s Shed Incorporated

York Croquet Club

Yuna Primary School Parents and Citizens Association INC