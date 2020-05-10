Search
thewest.com.au

China barley tariff threat 'deep concern'

Colin Brinsden - AAPCountryman
Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.
Camera IconTrade Minister Simon Birmingham. Credit: Joel Carrett

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is “deeply concerned" by reports China may slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

He said the government is working with the Australian grains industry to mount the strongest possible case against China's anti-dumping investigation.

"Whilst Australia respects China's right, as with any nation, to undertake domestic investigations into anti-dumping matters, we do not accept that there is a prima facie case, let alone a conclusive case, to find dumping by or subsidy of Australian producers," Senator Birmingham said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our barley producers operate in a competitive global market without any trade distorting subsidies and price their products in an entirely commercial way."

The reports come at a time of heightened tensions between Australia and China over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Morrison government has been calling for an inquiry into the origin of COVID-19 for some weeks to better understand how the virus started in Wuhan, China to be able counter such pandemics in the future.

As such Health Minister Greg Hunt says the government supports a European Union motion for an independent investigation.

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us