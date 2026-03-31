Queensland fruit fly has re-emerged in Perth’s southern suburbs after it was declared eradicated for the 10th time in August last year, posing a threat to WA’s fruit and vegetable crops. The destructive fruit pest was rediscovered in the Como and South Perth areas, triggering early warnings to start eradication efforts again. The establishment of Qfly in WA threatens access to the State’s $1.49 billion horticultural industries and backyard fruit trees. It has the potential to severely impact homegrown fruit and vegetables, as well as export and domestic markets. Qfly attacks more than 300 species of fruit and fruiting vegetables including avocados, tomatoes, capsicums and chillis. Chief plant biosecurity officer Vincent Lanoiselet said measures would be put in place — including a quarantine area — to manage the spread of the flighty pest. “The tremendous support of the community and industry has been critical to the success of these eradication campaigns,” he said. “The community is encouraged to look for and report suspect Qfly, which are six to eight millimetres long, with a red-brownish torso and yellow patches, dark brown abdomen and clear wings.” “Reports of suspected Qfly, including maggots in fruit and especially tomato, chilli and capsicum, can be made via the MyPestGuide Reporter app or the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s Pest and Disease Information Service at padis@dpird.wa.gov.au.” Solarising ripened fruit in a food organics, garden organics bin can kill any potential Qfly maggots, stemming the spread to WA’s vulnerable horticultural regions. The DPIRD will be inspecting trees on properties in the Como and South Perth areas, and laying organic bait that is designed to attract and kill the fly. The pesky fly was previously detected through routine trap monitoring in WA’s early warning surveillance network before an eight-month program eradicated it.