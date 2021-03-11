Search
thewest.com.au

Countryman

IN PICTURES: Farmers Across Borders Hay Run 2021

Farmers Across Borders president Sam Starcevich and driver Ross Stone, who baled the hay, at the Leonora Oval after parking the trucks up. Picture: Countryman

Countryman
Premium
Premium

This article is available to subscribers who have digital access included in their subscription.

Are you already a subscriber?

Subscribe today.

Get unlimited access to award-winning journalism from Western Australia's biggest newsroom with your subscription.

Digital

Everyday Digital

$1 per day

Digital & Print

Weekend Papers + Everyday Digital

$9 per week

|| StarMost popular

All subscriptions include exclusive subscriber offers, events and giveaways with West Rewards, our subscriber rewards program.

Need Help? 1800 811 855.

More Galleries

Hay Run 2021Camera IconPremiumIN PICTURES: Farmers Across Borders Hay Run 2021

Shannon Verhagen

ag day 2020Camera IconPremiumGALLERY - National Ag Day and the launch of agdots

SOCIALSCamera IconGALLERY: Moojepin Saline Bush Foods Field Day

CROP TOURCamera IconPremiumMotorbikes, mates and crop management - ADAMA Tour 2020

Shannon Verhagen

FARMING NETWORKCamera IconPremiumGALLERY: Women in Farming Enterprises — Kojonup

Shannon Verhagen

Picture GalleryCamera IconSocial pics: Esperance AgConnect WA 2019 sundowner

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us