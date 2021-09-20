Award finalist Lucy outstanding in her field

Capel cattle queen Lucy Morris is a step closer to claiming the Young Lot Feeder of the Year Award after being named one of four grand finalists.

The Australian Lot Feeders Association announced the grand finalists last week, with Victoria’s Kailen Hodgson and Queensland’s James Guest and Simon Kensit also in the running.

Ms Morris — who is senior operations manager at Myalup-based business TW Pearson and Son and also serves as the WA Lot Feeders Association’s vice-president — said she could not wait to see what the other contenders brought to the table.

“It’s great to make it into the grand final, but the whole process is what brings the most value,” the 27-year-old said.

“I think any of these grand finalists could win it; they’re a super impressive group of young people.”

The awards recognise the best new talent in the grain-fed beef sector and are open to people under the age of 30 working in the feedlotting industry.

Entrants had to submit an essay outlining an industry problem with implications on the feedlot industry and exploring a proposed solution.

Ms Morris wrote her essay about national biosecurity transformational change in the red meat sector.

“It’s a fantastic program and I’m excited to be a part of it,” she said.

“The scores were really tight between finalists because there’s some pretty amazing candidates in the group.

“We’re about to start the capacity-building component and then we present our final project in the next few weeks.”

ALFA president Bryce Camm said there were a record 19 entries this year.

“This is really encouraging and demonstrates that our industry is on the right trajectory in attracting talented young people who are keen to contribute to a bright future for this sector,” he said.

“The award has a great legacy of unearthing talent that have gone on to be inspirational industry leaders, and this year’s candidates are no exception — all the grand finalists have huge potential to make their mark.”

The winner will be awarded $5000 to use to further their education and will be announced at the ALFA Industry Awards Ceremony in Dalby, Queensland on October 20.