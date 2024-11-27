Mutton prices have increased during the past few weeks in WA with bids back above $3 and booking space available in the near term. With harvest well and truly under way, stubble is starting to become more readily available. This is removing the pressure for producers to shift stock. With a somewhat positive outlook for prices into the new year, those who can, are looking to hold on to stock. Merino ewes have also found support through both the increased mutton price and the better outlook for lambs next year. East coast markets remain relatively unchanged with strong demand for heavier lambs and a growing discount for light lambs. On the cattle side of things, the live export market has picked up with feeder prices out of Queensland back above $3.20/kg for steers. WA Feeder Lamb Orders (Four deck minimum, prices indicative until confirmed with buyer). Starting bids: · XB store lambs: 30-40kg $2.60 · Merino lambs: min 28kg $2 · Merino lambs: min 35kg $2.20 · Merino lambs: min 40kg $2.90 · Shedder lambs: min 38kg $2.80 · Shorn XB lambs: min 38kg $2.80 To enquire about bookings, contact Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.