Lamb prices improved last week on the east coast, but WA remains anchored by the number of lambs versus space available.

Forward prices for lambs remain positive into July with numerous contracts on the east above $7.50.

Freight from WA to Melbourne at the moment is around $1.60/kg hot score carcase weight, putting our market at around $6 when those buyers are present.

Spot prices in the east are closer to $6.80 to $7 which lines up with what most buyers in WA are paying for those with bookings.

East coast mutton is being sold at $2.70 for lighter weights and slightly more for heavier sheep.

After freight, this puts their prices back in line with WA.

Interestingly, the on-farm price for the east coast market is similar to what’s being paid in saleyards before fees, indicating sellers, who have to sell, should consider looking for buyers willing to buy on farm versus through a saleyard.

Cattle markets are still active in WA.

Feedlots and traders are looking for cows at about $1.50/kg liveweight.

Local breeds are $2.30 or better for heifers, and $2.60 for steers.

Live export markets are also moving along with April orders at $3 for steers and $2.60 for heifers.

