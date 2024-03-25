The Hasleby family of Biara Santa Gertrudis stud in Northampton are on a quest to produce fertile, good-doing cattle that can lay down fat and thrive in adverse conditions. By using Estimated Breeding Values as an important part of this renewed Biara herd restructure — they aim to further the stud’s performance parameters. Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the objective was to produce the most profitable cattle possible — “leaving no stone unturned” in the process. He said EBVs had become an integral part of the Biara enterprise along with genomic testing and sire verification. “Our sale bulls would be the most tested and measured Bos Indicus bulls in WA,” Mr Hasleby said. In preparation for the upcoming Biara Santa Gertrudis On-property Bull Sale on April 9, starting at 12 noon, featured lots have been noted as top representatives within the offering of 110 fully measured bulls. Mr Hasleby said lot 5, Biara 2083 (PP) sired by Rosevale Nautical, was a “powerfully built stud sire prospect”. “He carries himself well and has always been a standout — great phenotype with EBVs to match,” he said. “Biara 2083 was a high growth calf that ranked in the top 5 per cent for 200 and 400-day growth — top 1 per cent for 600-day growth plus indexes in the top 5 per cent. “Noting his negative Days to Calving and a 93 per cent morphology test — he is a bull not to go past.” Mr Hasleby said lot 15, Biara 2101 (PS) — a Gyranda Newton (PP) son — carried a deep body and large frame with a dark skin coat. “This bull has power across all traits —. top 30 per cent or better for most,” he said. “We’ve come to expect this from Gyranda Newton’s sons, backed up by very fertile female lines — 2101 can only push a herd to new heights — offered with an 85 per cent morphology. “Lot 66, Biara 2032 (PP), is a deep barrelled homozygous polled bull with a tidy sheath and high export index value of +40 — top 10 per cent as well as a DTC of -9.9 — top 10 per cent.” Mr Hasleby said 2032 was a moderate-sized bull that had EBV growth figures and fats in top 5 and 10 per cent. “Bulls of this nature will breed daughters that retain good condition and the ability to calve early and regularly,” he said. “At the sale, we will offer 13 sons of Rosevale Quotation Q216 (PP) — these bulls are thickset and easy doing with extra fat cover — passed on from their sire. “We selected Q216 for his fat traits and his top 1 per cent for DTC, measured at -16 — a valuable tool in our program.” In September, Biara secured Rosevale Templeton T222 (P), a highly visually appealing sire that measured in the top 25 per cent across all traits — “a complete all-rounder rare to find” — sons to be offered in 2026. Mr Hasleby said he welcomed pre-sale inspections of all sale bulls. “On Tuesday’s sale day (April 9), we will pen-up at 10am for a 12pm start — a pre-sale dinner will be held at our Northbrook Farm on April 8,” he said. To find out more, contact Glenn Hasleby: 0438 341 812 or John Hasleby: 0438 341 027.