A national peak body is encouraging WA grassfed cattle farmers to have their say on where their levy money will go.

The Cattle Australia committee is holding face-to-face consultation meetings to hear directly from producers whether they deem the cattle transaction levy fit for purpose.

Producers are encouraged to consider the current levy arrangements, the performance and value of levy investments, and how the levy system can best support the industry into the future.

The consultations are part of a nationwide review of the levy, which funds important marketing, biosecurity and research and development for the beef industry.

Each producer currently pays a $5 per head levy at the point of sale.

Camera Icon Cattle Transaction Levy Review Committee western representative Dean Ryan. Credit: Supplied

Western representative Dean Ryan said the WA consultation meetings were a critical opportunity for local producers to help shape the future of levy investment.

“Western Australian producers operate across some of the most diverse production systems in the country, and their perspectives are essential to making sure the levy remains practical, accountable and fit for purpose,” he said.

“This review is about listening to the people who pay the levy and understanding where they see the greatest value, whether that is in research and development, marketing, biosecurity, market access, animal health or other industry-good priorities.

“I encourage WA producers to come along, ask questions and share their views.

“The stronger the producer input, the stronger the recommendations that can be put forward later this year.”

The consultation meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at VAT 2, Bunbury, at 9am and at Ingot Hotel, Belmont, at 4pm.

Mr Ryan said there would be further WA regional consultation opportunities, with details to be confirmed as the review progresses.

Feedback gathered will be considered in late 2026.