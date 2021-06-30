Cattle Industry Funding Scheme funding opens

WA cattle producers are financing biosecurity-related research and development projects to protect and enhance the State’s $857 million cattle industry.

Applications this month opened through the State Government’s Cattle Industry Funding Scheme, which is underpinned by contributions from producers.

Livestock farmers contribute 20¢ from the sale of all cattle or carcasses produced in WA to fund surveillance programs for Johne’s disease in cattle, bovine tuberculosis, and enzootic bovine leucosis, and may also be used to manage potential future incursions of other pests/diseases.

The funds can also be used for research and development.

Grants of up to $50,000 a year for a maximum of three years are up for grabs, with investments hoped to reinforce measures to protect the State’s cattle herd from the threat of exotic pests and diseases. Cattle IFS Management Committee chairman Steve Meerwald said the group was keen to encourage “innovative research” that would boost the productivity and profitability of the WA cattle industry.

“This includes, but is not limited to, helping to develop sustainable industry practices, promoting market success, enhancing industry capability, and improving cattle health,” he said.

Applications are open to community, industry and producer groups, science and not-for-profit organisations, government, academia and education institutions and individuals.

Pilot studies, proof-of-concept projects, and university research candidates are also encouraged to apply.

“Past grant recipients have undertaken an epidemiological study into bovine theileriosis, which causes severe anaemia in dairy and beef herds, and designed a probe and primer to detect the organism that causes Johne’s disease,” Mr Meerwald said.

“Another successful former applicant explored the effectiveness of a new biocontrol agent for the weed Parkinsonia, which significantly impacts the northern rangelands.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in pursuing research that will generate a benefit to the WA beef industry to apply for a grant, which could leave a lasting legacy to this important contributor to the WA economy.”

To find out more and apply, visit agric.wa.gov.au/cifs-research-devel opment-grants.

Applications close on July 15.