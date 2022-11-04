Farmers and pastoralists across WA are being invited to host a series of livestock traceability training workshops in a bid to bolster the State’s biosecurity defences.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is rolling out the workshops, which cover the National Livestock Identification System, at the invitation of livestock owners, grower groups and organisations, and stock agents.

Denmark and Mt Barker will host four workshops in early November after an initial workshop was held in Esperance earlier this year.

It comes as Indonesia grapples with outbreaks of foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease, and after Johne’s disease — which was already endemic in WA’s sheep flock — was detected in cattle in the State’s south in September last year.

DPIRD biosecurity officer Jemma Thomas said it was more important than ever for producers to fulfill their NLIS stock movement and identification obligations.

“Identifying stock correctly and recording movements is vital, especially in the event of a fast-moving virus like FMD or LSD,” she said.

“If an outbreak was to occur, the NLIS database would play a crucial role in tracing infected or suspected infected stock, so it is important to ensure producers are providing the correct information in a timely manner.

“The NLIS is also an important tool for endemic tracing of diseases like footrot.”

The free three-hour workshops address how and when to use the database, which tag to put where, and what to do when taking livestock to a show.

They also cover producers’ NLIS responsibilities when purchasing or moving stock, and the importance of all livestock owners checking brand registrations and updating properties that require a Property Identification Code.

Workshops will be held at the Denmark Community Resource Centre on Monday, November 7, from 9am-12pm and 1-4pm, and the Mt Barker CRC on Tuesday, November 8, from 9am-12pm and 1-4pm.

Call 9892 8463 or email heidi.meyer@dpird.wa.gov.au to register.

To host a workshop, call 9821 3222 or email jemma.thomas@dpird.wa.gov.au.