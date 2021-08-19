Search
Forum pulls large crowd

Headshot of Bob Garnant
Bob GarnantCountryman
Participating at the Sheep Easy forum as members of the Innovative Farmers' Panel were Murray Hall, of Brookton, Andrew Scanlan, of Arthur River and Braden Johnston, of Nyabing.
Organisers of The Sheep's Back — Australian Wool Innovation's WA producer network — presented the Sheep Easy 2021 forum last Thursday at the Williams Town Hall which attracted more than 180 participants to listen in on sheep industry updates.

The full-day forum brought a variety of inspirational speakers, kicking off with a session on stock water — meeting the future challenge, presented by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research officer Richard George.

AWI industry relations officer Ellie Bigwood gave an update on the current research projects being delivered including WA’s participation in the $13 million national Merino Lifetime Productivity Project (2015-2025).

MLP Project site (Pingelly) manager Bronwyn Clarke said in total, the national project included 134 diverse Merino sires and 5700 progeny ewes.

With presentations on legumes and pasture production, smart farming technology and an exhibitors’ display of sheep handling equipment, the crowd had plenty to take in before the afternoon’s gathering for a social sundowner.

Merino Lifetime Productivity Project site manager Bronwyn Clarke and AgPro Management director Ed Riggall.
Boyup Brook-based Rylington Park farm managers Erlanda and Mark Deas.
Nomans Lake farmers Janice and Dane Sieber.
Arthur River farmers John Pascoe and Paul South.
Kojonup farmers Emily Stretch and Marcelle Harris.
Australian Wool Network wool agent Steve Squires and Wandering farmer Max Watts.
Arthur River farmer Ken Atherton and Gidgegannup farmer Don Robertson.
WSDA territory sale manager Marcia Devenney and Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis, of Wickepin.
Quairading farmers Linden Johnston and Lyall Brown.
Badgebup farmers Tim Harris and Stephen Barrett.
Williams farmer Ross Nicholls and his daughter Teagan Nicholls.
