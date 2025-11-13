A standout WA Angus sire was well represented in the Angus Sire Benchmarking Program for cohort 13.

It was established to build the Australian Angus genetic reference population and underpin the genetic selection tools provided by Angus Australia, helping breeders make informed decisions when selecting animals for their breeding programs.

It underpins the genetic selection tools provided by Angus Australia, helping breeders make informed decisions when selecting animals for their breeding programs.

In the ASBP cohort 13 that commenced in 2022 with 27 AI sires from across Australia participating, a top-ranked WA bull was one of the top performers.

Angus Australia research and development specialist — genetic improvement lead Liam Mowbray said the objective of the ASBP was to grow phenotype and genotype reference population with contemporary Australian Angus animals.

“Particularly on hard-to-measure traits, for enhanced genetic evaluation for collaborative research and innovative development,” he said.

“To meet the project objectives, Angus Australia aims to join an average of 25-35 sires each year to about 1800 Angus cows to achieve a minimum of 25 progeny per sire using a fixed-time AI program.

“The Angus cows are located across several commercial co-operator herds located in NSW and Victoria.”

Mr Mowbray said the Angus sires that entered the ASBP were nominated by Angus Australia members.

Camera Icon Gandy Angus stud breeders Lex and Kim Gandy, of Manjimup. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Manjimup Gandy Angus stud principals Kim and Lex Gandy nominated two bulls in 2022 and were quite excited about the ASBP Progeny Performance report for cohort 13.

Their nominated sire Diamond One All In Q202 ranked second in the 200-day weight, with 28 progeny weighing an average of 247.2kg.

It ranked first in the 400-day weight, with 27 progeny weighing an average of 382.6kg.

The momentum continued with a ranking of first in the 600-day weight, with 26 progeny averaging 624.9kg.

The Diamond One sire ranked seventh in the eye muscle scan, with 30 progeny averaging 73.1sqcm.

Mr Mowbray said the hard-to-measure traits included eating quality and the Gandy’s were pleased Q202’s progeny were ranked 16th for intramuscular fat with an average of 7 per cent.

Also important among cattle producers is docility in their animals, and Q202’s progeny ranked second in this trait.

A very balanced set of benchmarks also had the progeny of Q202 ranking sixth in claw set, and second in foot angle.

Mr Mowbray said the current ASBP cohort 16 would mark a major miletone with more than 500 bulls that have been placed in the evaluation since the program began in 2010.

“The newly selected sires represent a diverse and high-quality mix of genetics including 26 Australian sires, one New Zealand sire and three sires from the US,” he said.

Further information on the ASBP cohort 13 can be viewed at angusaustralia.com.au.