Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud, owned by Michael Thompson, has adopted world-first embryo multiplication technology into its seedstock breeding program to accelerate genetic progress.

Brisbane-based Nbryo, a company that develops and commercialises technologies to accelerate genetic improvement in cattle breeding, has applied 16 years of research and development into this proprietary technology.

Nybro's Brisbane-based laboratory is where the world-first embryo multiplication technology takes place.

It uses a patented biological process that increases embryo yield and improves embryo development rates — producing more grade 1 embryos at lower cost.

Munda Reds co-manager Olivia Wright said Nbryo was offering smarter technology that “perfectly” aligned with the stud’s breeding objectives.

“Nbryo’s multiplication technology will allow us to accelerate genetic progress and boost productivity, making elite genetics more accessible across our herd,” she said.

She highlighted the unique challenges faced by WA producers.

“WA has only one or two bovine embryo transfer vets, and with the vast distances involved, they’re often not available when needed,” Ms Wright said.

“We currently fly technicians from the Eastern States, which is costly and logistically difficult.”

Ms Wright hopes that veterinarians such as Enoch Bergman and Reuban Welke from Swans Veterinary Services in Esperance would soon be trained by Nbryo to collect oocytes (eggs) from elite donor cattle locally.

“The eggs would be sent to Nbryo in Brisbane for multiplication, and in turn the embryos would be returned for transfer by WA-based vets and technicians,” she said.

“This would be a game-changer for producers in our State — making advanced reproduction more accessible, affordable, and timely.”

Brisbane-based Nbryo veterinarian Rodrigo Rodrigues, who commenced a world-first breakthrough procedure in cattle IVF at the Gingin-based Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud.

The commencement of the technology at Munda began on November 5 when Nybro technician Rodrigo Rodrigues, a skilled IVF veterinarian specialist from Brazil, collected hundreds of oocytes from elite Munda female donors.

Nbyro field technician Victoria Abba prepares the collected oocytes (eggs) for transportation to the Brisbane lab for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

He was assisted by Nbyro field technician Victoria Abba, who prepared the oocytes for transportation to the Brisbane laboratory where the world-first multiplication technology would take place after the IMF process.

Swans Veterinarian Services co-owner Dr Enoch Bergman.

Dr Bergman was on hand to be an observer, with hopes to learn the technology and work in with Nybro.

The embryos would then return to Munda in February for placement in recipient females.

Nybro chief executive officer Paul Niven.

Nbryo chief executive officer Paul Niven said the soft launch across Australia of its breakthrough in bovine embryo production technology in cattle IVF would include international licensees.

He said unlike conventional “twinning”, where a single early-stage embryo was manually split into two or more embryos, Nbryo’s process does not involve embryo splitting or cloning.

“Instead, it uses a patented biological process that both increases embryo yield and improves embryo development rates — producing more Grade 1 embryos at lower cost,” Mr Niven said.

Mr Niven said field trials indicated that the first stage of the technology should double embryo production compared to conventional IVF, reducing costs and transforming the economics of embryo transfer.

“Stage one has already lowered the cost of Nbryo’s Grade 1 embryo production from $180 to an introductory price of $150 per embryo, with further reductions expected as the level of multiplication achieved increases,” he said.

“With this breakthrough, producers can expect to achieve the same embryo numbers from half the number of donors and using half the amount of semen than a conventional IVF program.”

“This means more calves can now be produced from females of the highest genetic merit — accelerating genetic gain for less cost.”

Nybro lead scientist Margot Day.

Nbryo lead scientist Margot Day, a University of Sydney Associate Professor said the team’s innovation represented a fundamental leap in reproductive biotechnology.

“By multiplying embryos through this proprietary process and simultaneously improving embryo development rates, Nbryo will be able to make elite genetics more accessible for commercial producers,” she said.

“Embryo quality and viability remain consistently high marking a new era in reproductive biotechnology, with further multiples in development.”

Nbryo has commenced commercial production of multiplied embryos this month, with Nbryo technicians across three states being the first to integrate the technology into breeding programs.