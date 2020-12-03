The first bull sale of the season was off to a bullish start at the Gandy Angus Diamond One Bull Sale on Thursday as prices reached $9500.

Overall, of the 49 bulls offered through Elders, 46 bulls sold for an average price of $5495, up $132/head on last year when 42 bulls sold for an average price of $5363.

Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy said he was please to offer quality bulls to a good crowd of beef producers, consistent with previous sales.

“AuctionsPlus’ live-stream was very beneficial this year assisting buyers from further away, and we had a few bids from the Eastern States,” he said.

Elders auctioneer Nathan King said the first sale of the season was off to a strong start, reflecting the good season in WA’s South West.

“The season was reflected in the quality catalogue on offer with bull weights up on last year,” he said.

The two equal $9500 top-priced bulls, both sons of Baldridge Beast Mode B074, sold via AuctionsPlus through live video stream to two different Esperance buyers.

Angus producer Wes Graham secured Diamond One Beast Mode Q149, from his office at his family’s Esperance farm.

“I was able to watch the bull in the sale ring in real time and also from previous video footage, I really liked how he walked,” he said.

“He walked very smoothly and had a nice loose coat.”

Mr Graham said he had infused Beast Mode into his herd of 2000 Angus breeders in the past and said the progeny had inherited the sire’s good temperament.

“This is my first Beast Mode son from Gandy Angus, but I have bought Gandy bulls in the past,” he said.

“This Beast Mode son is slightly below in birth weight and has a nice carcase.”

The 824kg bull, Q149, was used in the Gandy stud as a yearling, and recorded in the top 5 per cent for Estimated Breeding Value 200-day weight (+63) and was top 15 per cent for carcase weight (+70), retail beef yield (+1.3), and all selection indexes.

Mr Graham supplies Angus calves to a feedlot that finishes them for the Coles Finest product line.

He also secured lot one, Diamond One High Weigh Q10, for $7250.

The other Beast Mode top selling son, Diamond One BS Q8, sold to repeat buyer Davy Milne, who watched the AuctionsPlus video coverage of the sale at the Elders office in Esperance.

“It was convenient to bid on the bull without going to the sale, because we are harvesting,” he said.

“I really liked the bull, he was our first pick.”

Mr Milne said he would use the bull in his stud, Parmango.

“It’s our first son of Beast Mode and he has good feet, legs and a nice quiet temperament,” he said.

The $8500 second top-price bull, Diamond One All In Q195 was secured by Dean Scott, of Silverlands Stud Farm, at Bridgetown.

“This was my first All In bull, to go over some cows in our herd of 600 Angus breeders,” he said.

“I liked the bull’s carcase weight and its IMF (intramuscular fat),”

The 960kg bull had a Estimated Breeding Value carcase weight of +83 and an IMF of +1.7.

Camera Icon Gandy Angus stud co-principal Kim Gandy, stock hand Sharlene Davis, and buyer Ken John, of Karridale. Credit: Countryman

Karridale producer Ken John secured Diamond One Moe Q100, sired by Chiltern Park Moe, for $8250.

“I have infused some Moe genetics through semen straws from Chiltern Park into my herd’s heifers due to drop this coming season,” he said.

“It was a good opportunity to buy a Moe son today,” he said.

Mr John said the Moe genetics carried good docility and well structured feet.

Camera Icon Volume buyer was Alcoa of Australia Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd, with Framlands stock hand Richard Garidner. Credit: Countryman

Alcoa of Australia Farmlands manager Vaughn Byrd secured nine bulls to a top of $5750 and average price of $4889.

“We bought good quality bulls at last year’s sale,” he said.

“Gandy bulls have proven performance back to the Diamond Tree stud.”

Camera Icon Ray White Livestock agents Andrew Hodgson and Dave Biss secured bulls for two clients in their first bids at a WA bull sale. Credit: Countryman

In a first for WA’s newest Ray White Livestock agency, Kojonup-based agent Dave Biss secured five bulls for two first-time buyers of Gandy bulls at an average price of $3800.