Lamb message bridges isolation gap

Countryman
A frame of one of the digital campaign pieces.
Meat and Livestock Australia has launched its new winter lamb campaign with a focus on bridging the isolation gap and bringing people together through cooking Australian lamb.

The Share the Secret Recipe campaign features senior Australians from different cultural backgrounds showing younger Australians how to cook their secret lamb recipes via a video call, and sharing the recipe’s history.

Each recipe showcases the person’s unique heritage and cooking style.

MLA domestic market manager Graeme Yardy said the campaign was about bridging the isolation gap and bringing Australians of different ages and cultures together through the experience of cooking lamb.

“At the moment, more people are searching online for ways to cook and prepare lamb dishes because of COVID-19, so we’re providing them with this information in a unique, feel-good way,” Mr Yardy said.

“We also know we have a lot of older consumers who are big users of lamb, who grew up with it and are really comfortable cooking it, and then we have younger consumers who are not as comfortable cooking it.

“We hope the campaign will spark emotion and inspire more Australians to reach out to their loved ones and share their own secret lamb recipes.

“We think this is a great way to showcase the versatility of different cuts, and demonstrate you can still bring people together with lamb, despite the barrier of isolation during social distancing.”

The Share the Secret Recipe campaign includes four videos that will run across digital channels YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, as well as in the on-demand section of online free-to-air TV. The campaign also features a TV integration on the Today Show, including advertising during the timeslot and brand billboards.

The campaign will also be supported by Merivale chef Dan Hong (Mr Wong, Lotus, Queen Chow), who will showcase his mum Angie’s lamb recipe on-line and on the Today Show.

Throughout the COVID-19 restrictions, Mr Hong has been using social media to showcase his home cooking videos with his family.

To view the content videos and recipes, visit australian lamb.com.au/sharethesecret recipe/.

