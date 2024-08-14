The RSPCA is trying to identify the owner of a sheep found with mysterious head injuries on the side of a busy Perth highway on Tuesday.

A member of the public discovered the animal standing in shrubland on Tonkin Highway at Bullsbrook about 2pm, an RSPCA spokeswoman said.

“At first our inspector thought the wether may have fallen from a transport vehicle, but his injuries are inconsistent with that,” she said.

“He appears to have suffered head trauma and has a severe wound to his hind leg.”

Camera Icon Mario is under vet care at RSPCA WA’s Malaga headquarters. Credit: RSPCA WA

The sheep, which RSPCA staff have affectionately named Mario, appears to be about four-years-old and is under vet care at the animal welfare group’s Malaga headquarters.

“The sheep does have an ear tag however it hasn’t led us to the owner,” the spokeswoman added.

“We aren’t releasing details of the ear tag as we will use them to verify anyone who comes forward claiming ownership.”

RSPCA WA had advised Mario’s owner to call 1300 278 358 and reference job number 199859.