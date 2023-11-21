National peak body Cattle Australia announces unchanged board of directors at second AGM
Cattle Australia has revealed its 2024 board of directors, with Bridgetown Angus producer James Bowie set to continue flying the flag for WA.
Mr Bowie was appointed director for the WA Livestock Research Council catchment for the second year after his nomination again went uncontested.
Cattle Australia chairman David Foote — a Queensland-based Charolais and Charbray breeder — was re-elected director for the North Australia Beef Research Council region.
New South Wales Angus producer George King was re-elected director for the Southern Australia Livestock Research Council region.
Deputy chairman Garry Edwards (NSW) will continue in the role of director, as will Bryce Camm (Qld), Elke Cleverdon (NSW) and Adam Coffey (Qld).
The unchanged line-up was announced at Cattle Australia’s annual general meeting in Albury, NSW, on November 17.
The event marked the organisation’s first full year of operation as the national peak body for the grass-fed cattle industry, after Cattle Australia replaced the Cattle Council of Australia last December.
Mr Foote said Cattle Australia would continue developing a body driven by the needs and priorities of the nation’s 40,000 plus grass-fed cattle producers.
“In our first 12 months, we’ve worked to put in place the right foundations to set the organisation on a path to becoming the most powerful advocacy body in Australian agriculture,” he said.
“Our job is to roll up our sleeves and make sure what grass-fed producers have to say counts.”
Cattle Australia also took the opportunity to introduce its new democratically elected regional consultative committee (RCC) at the AGM.
Mr Foote said the election of the inaugural RCC was an important milestone in Cattle Australia’s evolution as a democratic representative body.
“The RCC comprises 15 directly elected Cattle Australia members from the identified 15 sub-regions, plus eight State Farming Organisation (SFO) representatives, appointed by their respective SFO, with CA’s CEO Dr Chris Parker appointed chair,” Mr Foote said.
“We were heartened to see each and every one of these positions filled — not a small feat for a new organisation — and see this as a marker of the enthusiasm that exists for the impact Cattle Australia will have on agricultural advocacy.”
RCC directly elected members:
Region One: Angus White
Region Two: Cye Travers
Region Three: Mac McArthur
Region Four: Loretta Carroll
Region Five: David Allen
Region Six: Richard Sutton
Region Seven: Sam Nevill Bell
Region Eight: Tamara Michalek
Region Nine: Peter Camp
Region 10: Kari Moffat
Region 11: Ben Hewitt
Region 12: Lloyd Hick
Region 13: Jordan Wilson
Region 14: Tess Bitmead
Region 15: Caitlin McConnel
RCC State Farming Organisation representatives:
Livestock SA: Gillian Fennell
NSW Farmers Association: Bill Stacy
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA: Murray Gray
Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association: Justin Dyer
WAFarmers: Melanie Tolich
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association: Paul Saward
AgForce Queensland: Bronte Lloyd
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails