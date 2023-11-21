Cattle Australia has revealed its 2024 board of directors, with Bridgetown Angus producer James Bowie set to continue flying the flag for WA.

Mr Bowie was appointed director for the WA Livestock Research Council catchment for the second year after his nomination again went uncontested.

Cattle Australia chairman David Foote — a Queensland-based Charolais and Charbray breeder — was re-elected director for the North Australia Beef Research Council region.

New South Wales Angus producer George King was re-elected director for the Southern Australia Livestock Research Council region.

Deputy chairman Garry Edwards (NSW) will continue in the role of director, as will Bryce Camm (Qld), Elke Cleverdon (NSW) and Adam Coffey (Qld).

The unchanged line-up was announced at Cattle Australia’s annual general meeting in Albury, NSW, on November 17.

The event marked the organisation’s first full year of operation as the national peak body for the grass-fed cattle industry, after Cattle Australia replaced the Cattle Council of Australia last December.

Mr Foote said Cattle Australia would continue developing a body driven by the needs and priorities of the nation’s 40,000 plus grass-fed cattle producers.

Camera Icon Cattle Australia chairman David Foote. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

“In our first 12 months, we’ve worked to put in place the right foundations to set the organisation on a path to becoming the most powerful advocacy body in Australian agriculture,” he said.

“Our job is to roll up our sleeves and make sure what grass-fed producers have to say counts.”

Cattle Australia also took the opportunity to introduce its new democratically elected regional consultative committee (RCC) at the AGM.

Mr Foote said the election of the inaugural RCC was an important milestone in Cattle Australia’s evolution as a democratic representative body.

“The RCC comprises 15 directly elected Cattle Australia members from the identified 15 sub-regions, plus eight State Farming Organisation (SFO) representatives, appointed by their respective SFO, with CA’s CEO Dr Chris Parker appointed chair,” Mr Foote said.

“We were heartened to see each and every one of these positions filled — not a small feat for a new organisation — and see this as a marker of the enthusiasm that exists for the impact Cattle Australia will have on agricultural advocacy.”

RCC directly elected members:

Region One: Angus White

Region Two: Cye Travers

Region Three: Mac McArthur

Region Four: Loretta Carroll

Region Five: David Allen

Region Six: Richard Sutton

Region Seven: Sam Nevill Bell

Region Eight: Tamara Michalek

Region Nine: Peter Camp

Region 10: Kari Moffat

Region 11: Ben Hewitt

Region 12: Lloyd Hick

Region 13: Jordan Wilson

Region 14: Tess Bitmead

Region 15: Caitlin McConnel

RCC State Farming Organisation representatives:

Livestock SA: Gillian Fennell

NSW Farmers Association: Bill Stacy

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA: Murray Gray

Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association: Justin Dyer

WAFarmers: Melanie Tolich

Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association: Paul Saward

AgForce Queensland: Bronte Lloyd