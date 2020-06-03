Pork on your fork helps fight motor neurone disease

Getting some pork on your fork this month could help find a cure for motor neurone disease.

Aussie pork producers have teamed up with Coles to support FightMND, raising funds for MND research in Australia and overseas.

From May 8 to June 16, 10¢ from every fresh pork product sold at Coles will be donated to FightMND, founded by AFL great and health campaigner Neale Daniher, who was diagnosed with MND in 2013.

In addition, Aussie pork farmers who supply Coles will also donate.

Australian Pork Limited chief executive Margo Andrae said producers were proud to be able to help a great cause, with the collaboration now in its third year.

“We hope other people will also help, by getting some pork on their forks and buying fresh Australian pork at Coles during this campaign,” Ms Andrae said.

Donations will be made across a wide range of Coles Brand pork cuts, including spare ribs, roasts, loin chops, cutlets and mince.

FightMND chief executive Jamie Howden said the support of Aussie pork farmers and Coles enabled FightMND to direct vitally critical funds into the areas of MND research that were needed most.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have both Coles and Aussie pork farmers support our foundation and fight against MND in a manner that will have a significant impact on discovering new treatments and ultimately a cure for MND” he said.

“Not only does this partnership raise vital funds for MND medical research, it also provides an amazing national platform for FightMND to mobilise the message and awareness of how devastating the disease is.”

Coles chief executive Steven Cain said he expected customers would embrace the opportunity to support MND by buying pork and FightMND beanies during the appeal.

“Customers can buy FightMND beanies and Coles Brand fresh pork during the appeal knowing they will be contributing to a very worthy cause,” he said.

On average, two to three Australians are diagnosed with MND and another two to three die from the disease every day.

Once diagnosed, the average life expectancy is just 27 months — with the disease gradually taking away patients’ use of their arms and legs, their ability to eat and swallow, their speech, and ultimately their ability to breathe.

To support FightMND and Australian pork producers as they unite against MND, visit any Coles store nationwide during the campaign and look for the sticker on packs of fresh pork.

Visit fightmnd.org.au. For Australian pork recipes, visit pork.com.au.