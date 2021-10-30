Sheep Producers Australia appoints new chairman

Sheep Producers Australia has announced agribusiness heavyweight Andrew Spencer as its new independent chairman.

Mr Spencer, who is also chair of the Australian Farm Institute, will be officially appointed to the role at SPA’s annual general meeting on November 23.

He will replace outgoing inaugural chair Chris Mirams following the completion of Mr Mirams’ four year term.

Mr Spencer boasts a 35-year career in agribusiness, having worked in Australia, Germany, South Africa and France in the agricultural chemicals, biotechnology and seeds markets.

He is currently principal of Ancer Consulting Pty Ltd as well as director and chair of PorkScan Ltd.

Mr Spencer is also a former director at Pork CRC Ltd and was chief executive of Australian Pork Ltd from 2005 to 2014.

Mr Mirams said Mr Spencer was “well-placed” to take on the role of SPA chair, which he said involved providing national sheep industry leadership, policy, and advocacy.

Camera Icon Sheep Producers Australia chair Andrew Spencer. Credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

"Andrew is a well-respected leader in Australian agriculture; his strengths lie in his proven abilities in critical analysis, integrity and independent thinking,” Mr Mirams said.

"Andrew’s skill set is exactly what Sheep Producers Australia is looking for to further the transformational work that has been achieved over these past four years.”

Mr Spencer said he was looking forward to continuing the work of “building a strong and effective representative body for the industry”.

"Despite the great financial position of many producers today, there remains significant challenges for the industry and organisation to address,” he said.

“I expect this will be challenging but also exciting and ultimately very rewarding.

“Getting to know and to work closely with our producers, the board, the policy council and the team in Canberra is one aspect that I am really looking forward to."