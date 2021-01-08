Search
NEXT WEEK: Prime Beef 2021

Bob Garnant
Countryman's annual Prime Beef feature publication will include some of the top sale bulls available throughout WA for the upcoming selling season.
Camera IconCountryman's annual Prime Beef feature publication will include some of the top sale bulls available throughout WA for the upcoming selling season. Credit: Countryman

If you’re a WA cattle producer looking to charge up your sire battery, we have just the thing for you.

Countryman’s special guide to the best cattle stud offerings will be inside next week’s edition, on January 14.

PrimeBeef cover
Camera IconPrimeBeef cover Credit: Countryman

You can also find the 20-page liftout in next week’s Albany Advertiser, Manjimup-Bridgetown Times, Narrogin Observer, and Great Southern Herald.

The publication is a must-read for WA cattle producers looking for new sires.

With cattle prices reaching all-time records, the bullish publication is the best guide to the WA bull-selling season.

Prime Beef 2021 gives producers a preview of what will be on offer from leading WA studs with industry-leading genetics and Estimated Breeding Values.

You will also find a full list of every bull sale date for the upcoming selling season, plus industry stories and updates by leading beef industry suppliers and cattle breed societies.

Make sure you pick up a copy of Countryman next week.

