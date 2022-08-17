WA Merino field days kicked off this week with 22 studs exhibiting on day one with the majority at two main venues while two studs hosted on-property events.

The traditional pre-sale inspections of rams pre-empts the two-day Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale that will take place on August 18 and 19 at the Katanning Leisure Centre.

Day one of field days took place on August 16 at the Narrogin Ram Shed and the Williams Sportsground plus on-property locations in Wickepin and Noman’s Lake.

The field days continued on August 17 with seven studs displaying at five on-property locations at Nyabing, Gnowangerup, Tambellup and Broomehill.

Although there were very few visitors at Williams and Narrogin on day one, stud breeders were not overly concerned.

They took it has a sign of contentment, meaning commercial woolgrowers were not looking to change their ram supplier and would continue to show up at the ram sales of their choice.

There was a surprise visit from Esperance woolgrower Stephen Fowler of Jumbuck Plains.

“I haven’t been to these field days for 20 years,” he said.

“We are usually mulesing lambs at this time.”

Mr Fowler said he had 15,200 June drop lambs this year.

“We are getting our ewe numbers back up to 16,000,” he said.

“It’s a good sheep year as our crops are underwater — and grain prices continue to fall.

“We’ve had 75mm of rain in the last four days.”

Mr Fowler established Jumbuck Plains in 1977 by clearing the land and it is now a thriving 60/40 sheep and cropping enterprise.

“We’ve run large numbers of Merinos for more than 30 years,” he said.

“Today’s high land prices are the challenge to expand further.

“I have enjoyed today’s field days, it’s good to see what other studs are doing with their sheep.”

Mr Fowler has been steadfast with his ram supplier and he attends the annual Lewisdale sale to purchase his complete requirements.

“I like big thumping sheep that cut plenty of wool,” he said.