Case IH has launched the third instalment of the company’s ‘It’s what we do’ campaign with West Australian indigenous artist Taminga Connell taking centre stage on Australian screens.

Ms Connell, a Bunuba/Kija woman from the Kimberley, brings the latest part of the Case IH campaign to life, taking the viewer through the development of the company’s portfolio of products over the past 180 years.

The focus is on the evolution of the machinery: From horse to horsepower, from monstrous to autonomous, from fierce continents to frozen ones.

It’s the first time Ms Connell has been part of a brand campaign, after creating a major artwork as part of Case IH parent company CNH Industrial’s initial Reconciliation Action Plan launched in May.

“It’s all been new to me but I’ve always called rural and regional Australia home, so I was keen to be involved,” Ms Connell said.

“I appreciate the contribution agriculture-focused companies like Case IH make to our communities and the passion they feel for regional Australia, and I feel honoured to be an Indigenous voice in this campaign.”

Camera Icon WA Indigenous artist Taminga Connell. Credit: supplied / supplied

The Connells live in Kununurra where she and husband Scott operate Kimberley Spirit Tours, and the associated not-for-profit Kimberley Spirit Foundation, which aims to help reduce rates of youth suicide in the region by empowering and equipping children with the skills to reach their full potential.

In 2021, the agricultural machinery company, Case IH, embarked on its first brand campaign in many years, and as of last week the third instalment has been available on Australian screens — all created by Leo Burnett and partners.

Farmer and scientist Anika Molesworth narrated the first instalment of the campaign, which highlighted Case IH customers, while Mick Brennan, via Case IH dealership, Intersales, voiced the second part of the story paying tribute to the efforts of the Case IH dealership network and the service they provide.

Camera Icon Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett. Credit: supplied/CASE IH / supplied/Case IH

Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Aaron Bett said the campaign was adding the third pillar, product, to Case IH’s focus on the critical aspects of the business and they were thrilled to have Ms Connell as part of the story.

“Taminga lives in one of the most remote regions in our country, which went through its own challenges early this year with catastrophic flooding, so she knows firsthand the challenges of the likes of isolation and weather events, and the resilience that’s often needed, like our customers in every corner of the nation,” Mr Bett said.

“Case IH, and our dealer network, work hard every day to support our customers and the regions they call home.

“The ‘It’s what we do’ mantra highlights the legacy of the brand, the dedication of our customer-focused dealers and celebrates everything that our hardworking farming communities do to grow our food and fibre.”

Mr Bett said the Case IH team remained committed to playing its role in contributing to greater productivity and sustainability outcomes for agriculture and the ongoing growth of regional communities.