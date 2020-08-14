John Deere’s new updates packed with power

John Deere has announced several updates and additions to its line-up of 7R and 8R Tractors for the 2021 model year.

New to the 7R Series line-up is the 7R 350, with 257kW or 350 horsepower-rated engine — a 20-horsepower increase over the largest MY20 7R tractor — and a base weight of about 11,200kg.

John Deere’s tactical marketing segment manager Marko Koelln said with its base weight, the 7R 350 would deliver the best power-to-weight ratio of any of the company’s tractors.

It comes standard with triple link suspension and infinitely variable transmission, and can be ordered with CommandPR controls for precise speed control and easy-implement hook-ups.

Camera Icon New to the John Deere's 7R Series lineup is the 7R 350, with 257kW (350 horsepower) rated engine. Credit: Randy Williams/John Deere

“Customers will benefit from the manoeuvrability and lighter footprint of the smaller chassis offered by this tractor,” Mr Koelln said.

“For example, it is ideal to power large mowing and baling equipment or for hauling heavy loads on-farm.”

Another key enhancement for 7R tractors used for hay and forage work is the addition of LSB Ride Control.

“As we know, the high inertial forces imposed by large square balers can subject the tractor cab to strong movements which can result in poor ride quality and place strain on the operator,” Mr Koelln said.

“This means that at times, farmers may go for a larger tractor option than what is required to power their baling equipment to compensate for this.

“LSB Ride Control is an integrated system that controls vibrations on 7R tractors that works in conjunction with a John Deere LSB to mitigate this issue.”

LSB Ride Control modulates the tractor’s IVT to compensate for the rocking motion of the baler plunger. The self-adjusting system improves operator comfort, even as crop density and paddock conditions change. LSB Ride Control is available as a factory-installed option for MY21 on 7R tractors equipped with an IVT and is compatible with John Deere L331 or L341 large square balers.

Camera Icon John Deere's LSB Ride Control modulates the tractor’s IVT to compensate for the rocking motion of the baler plunger. Credit: John Deere

Since MY20, all 7 Family Tractors include AutoTrac activation and JDLink Connect for five years in base, while featuring an all new StarFire 6000 Integrated Receiver.

“As soon as the tractor leaves the factory, it is ready with JDLink, providing John Deere Connected Support and Expert Alerts to keep things up and running,” Mr Koelln said.

“This is complemented by the Starfire 6000 Integrated Receiver which reduces set-up times and eliminates terrain compensation module calibrations.

“With reduced pull-in and remote software download times, precision agriculture has never been easier.”

Starting with model year 2021, John Deere will make ActiveCommand Steering 2 available as a factory-installed option on 7R and 8R tractors.

This system replaced the original ActiveCommand Steering system and added more features and capabilities to further improve the driving experience of the tractor in the paddock or on the road, Mr Koelln said. ACS 2 reduces steering effort for the operator and improves line holding during transport.

Mr Koelln said using ACS 2, operators could adjust steering sensitivity and steering wheel resistance, or turn on or off variable-ratio steering, to best match their application and driving preferences.

John Deere will also offer low-sidewall tyres as optional equipment on its three largest 8R tractors, the 8R 340, 8R 370 and 8R 410.

“Our 8R tractors require independent link suspension to be equipped with low-sidewall tyres,” Mr Koelln said.

“This combination provides outstanding ride quality with all the benefits of a single tyre and a large footprint, such as decreased compaction, in a narrow transport option.”