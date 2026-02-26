Backlash against the WA Government’s decision to ban commercial and recreational fishing of demersal species continues to grow as local fish and chip prices rise and a fisher is charged over a rooftop protest.

The new rules, which came into effect on January 1, sparked outrage from commercial fishers and the fishing community when announced in December — with opponents slamming the State Government’s claims of the species’ near-extinction as political hype and a scare campaign.

A 27,654-signature petition was tabled in WA’s Legislative Council on Thursday opposing the ban.

Before the deletion of duplicate signatures, it was feted as the most signed petition in the council’s history.

Created by Geraldton fisher Anthony Haygarth, the petition calls for WA Parliament to examine sustainable fisheries plans and whether the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is adequately resourced.

Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said she was open to an inquiry, and she had always been transparent about the consultation and decision-making process.

Camera Icon Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis. Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

“The petition will be referred to a parliamentary committee. If the committee choose to hold an inquiry I will co-operate fully, I have nothing to hide,” she said.

“These reforms were developed after consultation with industry and the community, including the State Government Fishing Forum and follow-up meetings since. I actively engaged with all sectors of the fishing community once I received the science in August.”

Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter labelled the ban the “biggest travesty” of the Cook Labor Government in his speech to Parliament on February 17.

“There are people contacting our offices who have lost their livelihood overnight,” he said.

“It is a mean and tricky decision that every single government member should hang their heads in shame about.”

Since the ban’s announcement, the Nationals WA have led multiple forums across the State with affected community members in regional hubs including Albany, Lancelin, Geraldton, and Jurien Bay.

Shadow fisheries minister Kirrilee Warr has called for the new demersal restrictions to be paused if an inquiry goes ahead.

A nine-person team of fishing and environment experts has been appointed to assist with the reopening of recreational fishing in 2027.

It will provide recommendations on additional spawning closures, the establishment of demersal recovery zones, and changes to recreational fishing rules such as boat and bag limits.

Recfishwest operations lead Matt Gillett will lead the committee as chair.

Camera Icon Owner of Wollaston Fish and Chips Samuel Vial. Credit: Yousuf Shameel

Bunbury’s 51-year-old fish and chip shop, Wollaston Fish and Chips, said it was fighting to stay in business amid the chaos of navigating the changes.

Owner Samual Vial said he feared rising fish prices meant he could not sell to loyal customers, and he feared having to cut staff numbers and the impact it would have on his own business, tackle shops, and boating and bait suppliers.

Camera Icon A protest against the fishing ban in WA’s South West. Credit: Will Corbett / South Western Times

He said the fish and chip business stood to lose $300,000 a year as a result of the ban.

“We have not increased our prices yet, but we will soon have to while still maintaining affordable options,” Mr Vial said.

“Our suppliers are also extremely frustrated as they were only given three weeks notice, and that is never enough when making such a drastic move.”

Premier Roger Cook conceded in early December the ban would likely see the price of fish and chips go up and be “inconvenient” to some to ensure the continued survival of demersal species and the future of recreational fishing.

Geraldton shark fisher John Higham has been charged with trespassing after a rooftop protest against the State Government’s demersal fishing ban at the local fisheries office on February 16.

A statement from WA Police said the 40-year-old Cape Burney resident “has been charged with one count of trespass” after he allegedly “climbed on to the roof of a building on Connell Road and secured himself to the structure using a metal chain”.

Mr Higham chained himself to the roof of the two-storey Geraldton office of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

He claimed to have swallowed the key to the lock and displayed a banner that read “Jackie Jarvis give back our shark licenses. Let us go back to work”.

The protest lasted from about 11.30am-4pm, and was attended by police officers, including negotiators, along with personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Mr Higham chose to end the protest peacefully, and climbed down from the roof after police gave him a pair of boltcutters, and said “I think I got my message across”.

He said he was going broke and all he wanted was his licence reinstated so he could get back to work.

Mr Higham is due to appear in Geraldton Magistrates Court on April 9.