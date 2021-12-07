Tried and tested recipes loved by Australian grain growers have been compiled for a new cookbook that aims to “celebrate great Aussie grains” and shine a spotlight on the “expert” produce grown across the nation.

Two WA GrainGrowers members— Rod Birch, of Coorow, and Megan Gooding, of Dumbleyung — were selected to star in the cookbook after each contributed two recipes to the publication..

Mr Birch contributed a recipe for lupin, pumpkin and sweet potato soup, and a recipe for a lupin, zucchini and feta slice, saying his farming passion was based around three drivers — “plant science, mechanical aptitude and a strong interest in business management”.

He has a passion for promoting the nutritional benefits of Australian grains through his own lupin food business The LupinCo.

Ms Gooding’s recipes included quinoa chocolate brownies and a lamb salad with quinoa, pomegranate, mint and nuts.

A fourth-generation farmer, Ms Gooding is a managing director of paddock-to-plate business Three Farmers Australia, which supplies supermarkets — including Coles — with quinoa grown in WA.

“For me, the best food is when someone else cooks it,” she said.

“I have a great appreciation for other people’s cooking and am lucky enough to have some great cooks as friends and family.”

Camera Icon GrainGrowers Limited chairman Brett Hosking. Credit: GrainGrowers Limited / GrainGrowers Limited

More than 15 farmers from across Australia contributed to the book, including GrainGrowers chair Brett Hosking.

In a quote at the start of the book, editor Zara Bryan thanked all of the contributors and said she hoped the mixture of sweet and savoury recipes would take readers on a “trip through the paddock” from their own kitchen.

GrainGrowers chair Brett Hosking used his foreword in the book to highlight the “fantastic way” food brought people together.

“Many of the stories featured in this book speak of fond memories of growing up on a farm or getting to experience and appreciate farm produce later in life,” he said.

“I think the common thread in many of these experiences is that food can be experienced from paddock to plate, even from your own kitchen. I want to thank the farmers who produce some of the best grain in the world, right here at home.”

As well as including recipes, the book also includes information about where and what types of grain are grown in Australia.

The new book was developed by GrainGrowers Limited and released on National Agriculture Day.

GrainGrowers also held a National Ag Day virtual cooking masterclass with chef Sam Burke and former farm cook Bek Mowbray.