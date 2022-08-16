The passion and joy Australian cricketing legend Brad Hogg injected into the atmosphere at the Mingenew Midwest Expo on Friday was second-to-none.

The famed left-handed spin-bowler donned the striped blazer and baggy green for a talk to remember, standing tall on a table amongst the crowd, punters hanging on his every — very animated — word.

Hailing from a farm near Williams, Hogg has an affinity with the country and a passion for regional communities.

He also has a passion for shining a spotlight on mental health, after dealing with his own demons.

From being an international sporting superstar, to a marriage breakdown and battling alcoholism and depression, the ambassador for Lifeline touched on the highs and lows of his own journey.

The cricketer is also the inaugural ambassador for Grain Producers Australia’s Farmer Mates Mental Health program, founded last year by GPA chair Barry Large to help break-down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

After sharing some of his favourite memories and stories from life on the international cricket circuit, Hogg took a more serious tone.

The celebrated cricketer — who initially retired in 2008 but made a comeback in 2011 aged 40 and was selected for the 2012 Australian Twenty 20 squad — reflected on the night he almost decided to take his own life, but instead decided to turn his life around.

“If I... took my life, I wouldn’t have had that comeback,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have seen my kids grow up.”

He emphasised the importance of talking to friends and family and reaching out for support.

“We are country people here, we have to make sure we stay as a community and look after each other and make sure we help our mates out,” he said.

“If you haven’t seen your mate in a few weeks, he hasn’t been down to football, make sure you ring him up and see if he is up.”

His talk tied in with the message Watheroo farmer and mental health advocate Brad Millstead shares through the #6Bs men’s mental health movement, encouraging catch-ups in the regions under the simple premise of blokes, barbecue, bonfire, bonding, beer and bulldust.

Hogg ended the presentation in an animated fashion, yelling out what #6Bs stood for and finally, “let’s bullshit, go get a beer and let’s bond!”

Lifeline 13 11 14